Senior running back Justice McDaniel leads the Braden River football team onto the field.

Braden River beats Lakewood Ranch in return of football rivalry

Senior running back Justice McDaniel leads the Braden River football team onto the field.

Lakewood Ranch High quarterback Cameron Madison fires a pass over the middle.

Lakewood Ranch High quarterback Cameron Madison fires a pass over the middle.

Braden River running back Justice McDaniel gets upended by Lakewood Ranch.

Braden River running back Justice McDaniel gets upended by Lakewood Ranch.

Braden River freshman running back Trayvon Pinder ran for 200 yards on 18 carries in his varsity debut.

Braden River freshman running back Trayvon Pinder ran for 200 yards on 18 carries in his varsity debut.

Braden River's Aidan Dangler (3) and Zamarion Mays (51) tackle Lakewood Ranch running back Kevin Everhart for a loss.

Braden River's Aidan Dangler (3) and Zamarion Mays (51) tackle Lakewood Ranch running back Kevin Everhart for a loss.

Braden River Coach Curt Bradley signals in a play to his defense.

Braden River Coach Curt Bradley signals in a play to his defense.

Lakewood Ranch wideout Isaac Ashley gallops across the field on his way to the end zone.

Lakewood Ranch wideout Isaac Ashley gallops across the field on his way to the end zone.

Braden River wideout Bryan Kearse is shoved out of bounds by Lakewood Ranch linebacker Anthony Cummings.

Braden River wideout Bryan Kearse is shoved out of bounds by Lakewood Ranch linebacker Anthony Cummings.

Braden River receiver Anthony Campbell and quarterback Nick Trier celebrate after a touchdown drive.

Braden River receiver Anthony Campbell and quarterback Nick Trier celebrate after a touchdown drive.

Braden River defensive lineman Cody Kawcak holds up linebacker Andrew Nordland after a Nordland interception.

Braden River defensive lineman Cody Kawcak holds up linebacker Andrew Nordland after a Nordland interception.

Lakewood Ranch defensive back Jayden Munoz puts a hit on Braden River wide receiver Anthony Campbell.

Lakewood Ranch defensive back Jayden Munoz puts a hit on Braden River wide receiver Anthony Campbell.

Lakewood Ranch running back Kevin Everhart bursts through the Braden River defense.

Lakewood Ranch running back Kevin Everhart bursts through the Braden River defense.

Braden River High sophomore quarterback Nick Trier fires a pass to his left.

Braden River High sophomore quarterback Nick Trier fires a pass to his left.

Lakewood Ranch wide receiver Isaac Ashley is hit by Braden River linebacker Aidan Dangler.

Lakewood Ranch wide receiver Isaac Ashley is hit by Braden River linebacker Aidan Dangler.

Lakewood Ranch defensive back Daniel D'Souza gets a stiff arm from Braden River wide receiver Rashawn Peterson.

Lakewood Ranch defensive back Daniel D'Souza gets a stiff arm from Braden River wide receiver Rashawn Peterson.

Braden River running back Trayvon Pinder reaches across the goal line for a touchdown.

Braden River running back Trayvon Pinder reaches across the goal line for a touchdown.

The two programs had not played since 2018
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

No one knew what to expect when Braden River High and Lakewood Ranch High met on the football field Friday night at Braden River. 

Despite being local rivals, the two programs had not played each other since 2018, a 56-0 win for the Pirates. Lakewood Ranch has improved since then and Braden River's 2021 outlook was a mystery; the Pirates had not played a game thanks to a bye in week one and a postponed game against Riverview High in week two. 

It turns out the 2021 Pirates-Mustangs match-up looked a lot like fans remembered it. Braden River controlled the game from its first offensive drive, riding an explosive rushing attack and an aggressive defensive scheme to a 48-16 win. The fourth quarter was played with a running clock. 

The Pirates (1-0) got on the board first. After starting running back Justice McDaniel injured his ankle on Braden River's first offensive play, freshman Trayvon Pinder stepped into the role. He took the opportunity and ran with it, literally, as he sprinted 36 yards for a touchdown to cap the team's first possession.

Pinder was far from done. He finished with 18 carries for 196 yards and four touchdowns. After the game, Pirates Coach Curt Bradley praised Pinder for being prepared to play as much as he did even though it was not the plan. Bradley also praised the team's offensive lineman — seniors Albert Dowling, Alex Colas and Ofa Matelau; junior Mason Johnson; and sophomore Julius Edwards — for opening holes in the Lakewood Ranch defense. 

"I didn't know what we had, to be honest," Bradley said. "We hadn't played yet and there has been limited practices. But we had to get out here and play, and when you're strong on the offensive line, that takes a lot of pressure off a lot of people. Good job to them for coming out here and handling (the Mustangs) like they did." 

Sophomore quarterback Nick Trier made his first varsity start for the Pirates. Trier completed 11 of 15 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns. 

Lakewood Ranch (1-2) senior quarterback Cameron Madison threw for 231 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown to senior Isaac Ashley in the first quarter, and ran for a touchdown in the game's closing seconds. He also threw two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown by Pirates junior linebacker Aidan Dangler. 

Mustangs Coach Rashad West was not happy with his team's effort. 

"What didn't we do wrong?" West said. "We've just got to correct it all. I have got to do a better job of getting them ready to play. 

"A lot of it is effort, so we'll fix that. We'll do our (best). We have to play with a greater sense of urgency." 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

