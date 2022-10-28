BooFest again a scary hit at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch

After two years away from Main Street at Lakewood Ranch, the ghouls and goblins returned Friday in full force.

BooFest, presented by Lakewood Ranch Community Activities and Main Street, drew hundreds of trick or treaters to a packed Lakewood Main Street.

Children-related vendors lined both sides of the street.

"It is important for the community to come out and see that we care about kids," said Laurie McCracken, owner of Baby Fox Academy of Lakewood Ranch.

The other other vendors felt much the same way and the parents loved it.

Leah Baumgert of Lakewood Ranch watched her 1-year-old, Mya, enjoying all the hustle and bustle.

"She has to say hello to every person," Baumgert said of Mya. "She is loving it. This is super cool."