Paul Baumgert; his 1-year-old, Mya; and wife, Leah, make no bones about it: They love BooFest. (Photos by Jay Heater)

BooFest again a scary hit at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch

Lakewood Ranch's Braysen Gast, 1, and dad Sean Gast enjoy all the wonders of BooFest at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch.

Bradenton 6-year-old Nicholas Pena gets a little out of control on an inflatable slide at BooFest.

Ali'Yana Jones, 11, Raelyn Dine, 10, and Gia Tabbita, 11, get ready to dance at BooFest for the Art & Soul Dance Company.

Lakewood Ranch 5-year-old Julieta Martinez might be a princess, but she found her favorite character, Minnie Mouse, at BooFest.

Bradenton 7-year-old Anthony Vidal begins to fill up his basket at BooFest at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch.

Nine-month-old Cole Dobson signals that BooFest is No. 1 as he and Donald Duck make their way around with Braden Woods' Teran and Sean Dobson.

Lakewood Ranch 3-year-old J.R. Bello, Batman, reaches high speeds on the slide.

Charlotte Hilliard, 2, tries to pop bubbles while being held by her dad, Ben Hilliard of Sarasota.

Alessia Kruger, Gleysha Vargas, Maria Murillo, Oliva Lappenga and Ashley Grimsley represent the Sarasota Cuban Ballet School at BooFest.

Sienna Tuttle, 10, Tulum Mendoza, 8, Briella Tuttle, 9, and Lea Mendoza, 9, went for burgers and chicken over candy.

BooFest drew hundreds of trick or treaters and their relatives to Main Street at Lakewood Ranch.

Lakewood Ranch 2-year-old Paislyn Noll finds a little peace in her stroller to check out her candy haul at BooFest.

Lakewood Ranch 6-year-old James Garcia went for candy at BooFest over the toothpaste.

Sarasota's Brianna Rodriguez, 2, chases bubbles along Lakewood Main Street.

Nicholas Miller, 8 months, capped off his first BooFest as the Pillsbury Doughboy.

Port Charlotte's Brielle Poteat, 9, and North Port's Luciana Smith, 9, went all out with their costumes for BooFest.

After a two-year break, BooFest drew hundreds to Lakewood Main Street.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

After two years away from Main Street at Lakewood Ranch, the ghouls and goblins returned Friday in full force.

BooFest, presented by Lakewood Ranch Community Activities and Main Street, drew hundreds of trick or treaters to a packed Lakewood Main Street.

Children-related vendors lined both sides of the street.

"It is important for the community to come out and see that we care about kids," said Laurie McCracken, owner of Baby Fox Academy of Lakewood Ranch.

The other other vendors felt much the same way and the parents loved it.

Leah Baumgert of Lakewood Ranch watched her 1-year-old, Mya, enjoying all the hustle and bustle.

"She has to say hello to every person," Baumgert said of Mya. "She is loving it. This is super cool."

The Author: Jay Heater

Jay Heater is the managing editor of the East County Observer. Overall, he has been in the business more than 41 years, 26 spent at the Contra Costa Times in the San Francisco Bay area as a sportswriter covering college football and basketball, boxing and horse racing.

