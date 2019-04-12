Bold fashion in Lakewood Ranch during Spring Sensations

Debbie Dannheisser had dressed the models to thrill the crowd at the Spring Sensations fashion show at the Grove, but she said it really was Sisterhood for Good that was in fashion.

Sisterhood for Good, the Lakewood Ranch nonprofit that was up to 105 members after three more ladies joined during the show, hosted the event as another way to raise funds that are interjected back into the community.

Dannheisser, who owns Debbie Dannheisser Threads, was excited about presenting her fashions.

"It's like Sisterhood for Good, you want to express yourself," she said of her fashions. "Be unique, be bold. That's the message."