 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Parishioners pack the dedication of the Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church on Sunday.

Bishop dedicates new Catholic church in Lakewood Ranch

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Parishioners pack the dedication of the Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church on Sunday.

Buy this Photo
The Knights of Columbus lead clergy members from the former church building to the new church.

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

The Knights of Columbus lead clergy members from the former church building to the new church.

Buy this Photo
Church clergy approach the new Our Lady of the Angels church building.

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Church clergy approach the new Our Lady of the Angels church building.

Buy this Photo
Parish clergy enter the sanctuary for its first mass.

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Parish clergy enter the sanctuary for its first mass.

Buy this Photo
Parishioners wait in line, hoping to get into the first mass at the new building. It was at capacity 30 minutes before the service.

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Parishioners wait in line, hoping to get into the first mass at the new building. It was at capacity 30 minutes before the service.

Buy this Photo
Rev. Frank Dewane, the bishop of the Diocese of Venice, tells the Our Lady of the Angels parishioners about the new church, "Let it move us spiritually."

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Rev. Frank Dewane, the bishop of the Diocese of Venice, tells the Our Lady of the Angels parishioners about the new church, "Let it move us spiritually."

Buy this Photo
High ceilings greet those who come to the church.

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

High ceilings greet those who come to the church.

Buy this Photo
Those high ceilings continue in the sanctuary.

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Those high ceilings continue in the sanctuary.

Buy this Photo
The clergy gathers for the start of the dedication service.

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

The clergy gathers for the start of the dedication service.

Buy this Photo
Rev. Frank Dewane, the bishop of the Diocese of Venice, blesses the parishioners with holy water.

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Rev. Frank Dewane, the bishop of the Diocese of Venice, blesses the parishioners with holy water.

Buy this Photo
Rev. Frank Dewane, the bishop of the Diocese of Venice, anoints the alter with Sacred Chrism Oil.

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Rev. Frank Dewane, the bishop of the Diocese of Venice, anoints the alter with Sacred Chrism Oil.

Buy this Photo
Rev. Michael Scheip leads Rev. Frank Dewane, the bishop of the Diocese of Venice, as they go about anointing the walls of the church.

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Rev. Michael Scheip leads Rev. Frank Dewane, the bishop of the Diocese of Venice, as they go about anointing the walls of the church.

Buy this Photo
Rev. Frank Dewane, the bishop of the Diocese of Venice, anoints the walls of the church with Sacred Chrism Oil.

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Rev. Frank Dewane, the bishop of the Diocese of Venice, anoints the walls of the church with Sacred Chrism Oil.

Buy this Photo
One of the paintings displayed in the new church, which is 21,060 square feet.

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

One of the paintings displayed in the new church, which is 21,060 square feet.

Buy this Photo
Rev. Michael Scheip, Rev. Frank Dewane, the bishop of the Diocese of Venice, and Rev. John Nghia Hoang sing a hymn during the service.

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Rev. Michael Scheip, Rev. Frank Dewane, the bishop of the Diocese of Venice, and Rev. John Nghia Hoang sing a hymn during the service.

Buy this Photo
Rev. Frank Dewane, the bishop of the Diocese of Venice, greets parishioners as he enters the church after the dedication.

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Rev. Frank Dewane, the bishop of the Diocese of Venice, greets parishioners as he enters the church after the dedication.

Buy this Photo
The clergy makes its way into the church for the service.

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

The clergy makes its way into the church for the service.

Buy this Photo
The chorus leads the parishioners in celebration.

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

The chorus leads the parishioners in celebration.

Buy this Photo
Rev. Frank Dewane, the bishop of the Diocese of Venice, blesses the new church before entering.

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Rev. Frank Dewane, the bishop of the Diocese of Venice, blesses the new church before entering.

Buy this Photo
The church cost approximately $8 million to construct.

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

The church cost approximately $8 million to construct.

Buy this Photo
Members of the Knights of Columbus listen during the service.

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Members of the Knights of Columbus listen during the service.

Buy this Photo
The new Our Lady of the Angels church seats 1,074 people in the main sanctuary.

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

The new Our Lady of the Angels church seats 1,074 people in the main sanctuary.

Buy this Photo
A cross sits atop of the new Our Lady of the Angels church in Lakewood Ranch.

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

A cross sits atop of the new Our Lady of the Angels church in Lakewood Ranch.

Buy this Photo
A bald eagle stands watch over the new Our Lady of the Angels church in Lakewood Ranch. The bald eagle's nest on the property slowed construction of the new church.

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

A bald eagle stands watch over the new Our Lady of the Angels church in Lakewood Ranch. The bald eagle's nest on the property slowed construction of the new church.

Buy this Photo
Share
Our Lady of the Angels celebrates its new building with special mass.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

The sounds of "hallelujah" filled the new Our Lady of the Angels church during dedication ceremonies Sunday in Lakewood Ranch.

Thirty minutes before the special 10:30 a.m. celebration and mass, the 1,074-seat sanctuary was filled to capacity. Another estimated 500 parishioners watched the ceremony on video from the old church building, which now will serve as the Parish Hall.

"In all honesty, I think you outgrew it," said Rev Frank Dewane, the bishop of the Diocese of Venice, of the old sanctuary. "And that's a good thing."

The new church building is 21,060 square feet and cost approximately $8 million to build.

Dewane, who presided over the blessing and dedication, told the parishioners, "You are much more than a wooden platform. It's really about the people. The special place is within each of you."

Of the beauty of the new church, Dewane said, "Let it move us spiritually. Stop the hurry, and spend time with the Lord. Look at that (11-foot, 4-inch stained glass) window, look at the cross and think about it."

Our Lady of the Angels currently serves 5,133 parishioners.

A picnic lunch was held after the mass in celebration of the new building.

Related Stories

Advertisement