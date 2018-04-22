Bishop dedicates new Catholic church in Lakewood Ranch

The sounds of "hallelujah" filled the new Our Lady of the Angels church during dedication ceremonies Sunday in Lakewood Ranch.

Thirty minutes before the special 10:30 a.m. celebration and mass, the 1,074-seat sanctuary was filled to capacity. Another estimated 500 parishioners watched the ceremony on video from the old church building, which now will serve as the Parish Hall.

"In all honesty, I think you outgrew it," said Rev Frank Dewane, the bishop of the Diocese of Venice, of the old sanctuary. "And that's a good thing."

The new church building is 21,060 square feet and cost approximately $8 million to build.

Dewane, who presided over the blessing and dedication, told the parishioners, "You are much more than a wooden platform. It's really about the people. The special place is within each of you."

Of the beauty of the new church, Dewane said, "Let it move us spiritually. Stop the hurry, and spend time with the Lord. Look at that (11-foot, 4-inch stained glass) window, look at the cross and think about it."

Our Lady of the Angels currently serves 5,133 parishioners.

A picnic lunch was held after the mass in celebration of the new building.