Bird Key ladies step into spring

Spring was in the air at Bird Key Yacht Club on April 25.

On Thursday morning and afternoon, about 80 women gathered for the monthly style show. This month’s show featured spring and summer items from Lilly Pulitzer on St. Armands Circle.

The models weren’t the only ones wearing the bright colors of the brand. Plenty of fashion enthusiasts were donning vibrant dresses and tops in spirit of the fashion show.

In addition to the style show, attendees enjoyed lunch, perused clothing at a Lilly Pulitzer pop-up shop and bought raffle tickets.