Lynn Kukanza and Eve Kanoff

Bird Key ladies step into spring

Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019 |

Lilly Pulitzer bags decorated the center of each table.

Sue Ghezzi models spring clothing from Lilly Pulitzer.

Claire Walocko and Ruthie Milam

Medora Sheehan, Medora Dashiell and Madora Helminski

Models wore fashions from the spring and summer collections of Lilly Pulitzer.

Lee Levins, Sandra Burkin and Mary Glynn

Kathy Neumann and Lynn Smith

There was a Lilly Pulitzer pop-up shop outside of the luncheon where guests could peruse items.

Models wore fashions from the spring and summer collections of Lilly Pulitzer.

On April 25, the club hosted its monthly Style Show complete with lunch, a raffle and fashion show featuring clothing from Lilly Pulitzer.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Spring was in the air at Bird Key Yacht Club on April 25.

On Thursday morning and afternoon, about 80 women gathered for the monthly style show. This month’s show featured spring and summer items from Lilly Pulitzer on St. Armands Circle.

The models weren’t the only ones wearing the bright colors of the brand. Plenty of fashion enthusiasts were donning vibrant dresses and tops in spirit of the fashion show.

In addition to the style show, attendees enjoyed lunch, perused clothing at a Lilly Pulitzer pop-up shop and bought raffle tickets.

