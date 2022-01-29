A home on Bird Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Theresa Lynn Currie sold the home at 212 Bird Key Drive to John Joseph Dollries and Rebecca Anne Dollries, of Sarasota, for $6.23 million. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,068 square feet of living area. It sold for $3.5 million in 2020.

Lido C

Clare and Roberto Arguedas sold their home at 1332 Westway Drive to David and Laureen Hadley, of Tuftonboro, New Hampshire, for $3 million. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,419 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,075,000 in 2014.

The Beach Residences

Brian and Judith Bedol, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 907 condominium at 1300 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Dennis and Vicky Boyer, of Sarasota, for $2,788,800. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 3,057 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.95 million in 2006.

Sleepy Lagoon Park

Axay Shanti Kalathia Calice Kalathia, of Sarasota, sold their home at 614 Norton St. to Sandra Corse Miller, of Jacksonville, for $2 million. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 4,676 square feet of living area. It sold for $540,000 in 2011.

Bird Key

Adam Winston Dexter and Jami Dexter, of Elkhart, Indiana, sold their home at 605 Wild Turkey Lane to Bradley and Allison Crate, of Manchester, Massachusetts, for $1.85 million. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,200 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.65 million in 2021.

Lido Beach Club

Joseph and Pamela Pritchard, of Clear Lake, Iowa, sold their Unit 709 condominium at 1212 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Arthur Peter Brillanti and Julie Murray Brillanti, of Syracuse, New York, for $1.55 million. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,812 square feet of living area. It sold for $575,000 in 2016.

Christopher and Kimberly Keelin, of Sparta, New Jersey, sold their Unit 508 condominium at 1212 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Richard Wheeler Donner and Connie Campbell Donner, of Dyersburg, Tennessee, for $960,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,421 square feet of living area. It sold for $620,000 in 2018.

Winding Oaks

Howard and Susan Levine, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 23 condominium at 3445 Winding Oaks Drive to Dean and Susan Landman, of Kansas City, for $1,525,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,555 square feet of living area.

Country Club Shores

SRQ Bayshore LLC sold the home at 524 Halyard Lane to 524 Halyard Lane LLC for $1.3 million. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,668 square feet of living area. It sold for $655,100 in 2016.

Sands Point

3 Sons Properties LLC sold the Unit 205 condominium at 100 Sands Point Road to John and Susan Valpey, of Lincoln, Massachusetts, for $1.12 million. Built in 1966, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,941 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,000 in 2019.

The Players Club

William Coscarelli, trustee, sold the Unit 201 condominium at 1445 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Robert Baldwin Jr. and Carol Baldwin, trustees, of Longboat Key, for $975,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 2,274 square feet of living area. It sold for $395,000 in 1999.

Grand Bay

Brian and Lauri Pruitt, of St. Augustine, sold their Unit 612 condominium at 3070 Grand Bay Blvd. to Steven Peters, of Charlottesville, Virginia, for $815,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,276 square feet of living area. It sold for $640,000 in 2016.

Lido Harbour

Kathleen Macdonald, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 201 condominium at 1900 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Maurice Sylvester Luker III and Ismael Napenas Calara, trustees, of Easton, Pennsylvania, for $605,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 981 square feet of living area. It sold for $435,000 in 2020.

Longboat Harbour

John Kowal and Evelyn Janet Kowal, trustees, of Livonia, Michigan, sold the Unit 106 condominium at 4440 Exeter Drive to Thomas Moscariello and Debra Ann Moscariello, of Englewood, Colorado, for $605,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,168 square feet of living area. It sold for $470,000 in 2006.

Brian and Janis Shea, of Newtown, Pennsylvania, sold their Unit 304 condominium at 4380 Exeter Drive to Heath Dexter, of Lithia, for $440,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 992 square feet of living area. It sold for $310,000 in 2018.

Windward Bay

Blackwater Holdings LLC sold the Unit 204 condominium at 4960 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Ann Terrell Fussell and James Fussell, of Longboat Key, for $595,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,096 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,000 in 2018.

Spanish Main Yacht Club

Iven Rosheim, of Chicago, sold his Unit 36 condominium at 789 Spanish Drive N. to Nancy Bromley Boyd, of Longboat Key, for $495,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,241 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2020.

Sarasota Harbour East

Todd DiBenedetto, Frank DiBenedetto and Leslie Franthum, trustees, sold the Unit 37 condominium at 771 John Ringling Blvd. to Frances and Francis Lynch, of Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, for $494,000. Built in 1965, it has two bedrooms, two and 938 square feet of living area. It sold for $510,000 in 2007.