Big Bounce America leads to high-flying fun in Sarasota

Lakewood Ranch's Joanna McGrady grabbed the hands of her 22-month-old son, Alec, and started to dance in the middle of the giant bounce castle.

Bubbles floated around them as they slightly bounced up and down while dancing.

"It's been a lot of fun for him," McGrady said. "He really likes the fake snow and basketball hoops."

Children had plenty of space to bounce around Big Bounce America's huge bounce houses Jan. 14 at Nathan Benderson Park. Ball pits, inflatable basketballs, bubbles, fake snow, music and more kept families entertained for three hours. The event runs through Sunday. For times and ticket prices, go to TheBigBounceAmerica.com.

Toddlers were enjoying the event Friday. Lakewood Ranch's Michelle DeNio usually takes 3-year-old Rayne Harrigan on a field trip each week, and on Jan. 14 they decided to go to Big Bounce America.

"It's a blast," DeNio said. "There's great things for kids to do."

Harrigan's favorite part of the inflatables was playing around in the numerous ball pits.