Tampa's Noah Burdette, who is 3 years old, launches himself through an inflatable creature.

Big Bounce America leads to high-flying fun in Sarasota

Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 |

Sarasota's Sendi Todoric softly jumps with her 1-year-old daughter Mila Todoric. "It's an amazing set-up for kids," Sendi Todoric says.

Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 |

Tampa's Levi Nunez, who is 3 years old, and his mother, Chelsea Nunez, have fun at Big Bounce America.

Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 |

East County's Sarah Swift holds her 3-year-old daughter, Olivia Swift's, hand as she jumps into a sea of inflatable basketballs.

Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 |

East County's Olivia Swift, who is 3 years old, gets a tap from her mother, Sarah Swift.

Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 |

St. Petersburg's Calan Dujanowicz, who is 2 years old, goes down a slide with his mother, Heather Dujanowicz.

Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 |

Lakewood Ranch's Joanna McGrady and her 22-month-old son Alec McGrady bounce while surrounded by bubbles.

Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 |

Sarasota's David Rosado plays with his 2-year-old daughter Sofia Rosado.

Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 |

Lakewood Ranch's Rayne Harrigan has a blast bouncing around in a giant castle.

Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 |

Tampa's Adrianna King and her husband, Harold King, and 1-year-old son Elijah King have fun listening to music and playing with bubbles in the bounce house.

Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 |

Tampa's Emma Perez, who is 2 years old, has fun with her mother, Yaquelin Perez. Yaquelin Perez said the giant bounce castle is the best of all the attractions.

Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 |

A giant inflatable rabbit hides a small obstacle course that leads to a slide.

Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 |

Ruskin's Angela Herndon and her children, 2-year-old Cole Herndon and 3-year-old Charlotte Herndon, love playing in the ball pits.

Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 |

Cape Coral's Ana Andrea prepares to toss her 3-year-old daughter Nacialei Andrea in a ball pit.

Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 |

Cape Coral's Nacialei Andrea tries to move through the mass of balls.

Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 |

Tampa's Ariah Cole, who is 3 years old, bounces from inflatable to inflatable.

Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 |

Lakewood Ranch's Jack Farrell, who is 1 year old, balances himself on an inflatable ball before trying to jump on it.

Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 |

North Port's Bradley Kuschnik, who is 3 years old, plays in one of the numerous ball pits.

Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 |

Sarasota's Stewart Bray enjoys Big Bounce America with his 19-month-old son Craig Bray and his wife Nicole Bray.

Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 |

Sarasota's Emmanuel Alvez, who is 2 years old, makes his way through dozens of inflatable basketballs.

Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 |

Port Charlotte's Loyal Turner, who is 1, has fun playing in a bounce house with his 3-year-old brother Carmellion Turner.

Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 |

Sarasota's Nathan Benderson Park hosts Big Bounce America.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Lakewood Ranch's Joanna McGrady grabbed the hands of her 22-month-old son, Alec, and started to dance in the middle of the giant bounce castle. 

Bubbles floated around them as they slightly bounced up and down while dancing. 

"It's been a lot of fun for him," McGrady said. "He really likes the fake snow and basketball hoops."

Children had plenty of space to bounce around Big Bounce America's huge bounce houses Jan. 14 at Nathan Benderson Park. Ball pits, inflatable basketballs, bubbles, fake snow, music and more kept families entertained for three hours. The event runs through Sunday. For times and ticket prices, go to TheBigBounceAmerica.com.

Toddlers were enjoying the event Friday. Lakewood Ranch's Michelle DeNio usually takes 3-year-old Rayne Harrigan on a field trip each week, and on Jan. 14 they decided to go to Big Bounce America.

"It's a blast," DeNio said. "There's great things for kids to do."

Harrigan's favorite part of the inflatables was playing around in the numerous ball pits. 

 

