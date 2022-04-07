A home in Bay Island Shores tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Ian and Linda Jamieson sold their home at 847 Freeling Drive to James Kilian, of Sarasota, for $4 million. Built in 1954, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,034 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,497,000 in 2013.

SARASOTA

McClellan Park

Phuc Letan Pham and Faith Elizabeth Stutzman sold their home at 2330 Mietaw Drive to Brian Cornell and Martha Cornell, trustees, of Sarasota, for $2,495,000. Built in 2021, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,306 square feet of living area.

Vue

Helios Technologies Inc. sold the Unit 905 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Tricia Fulton, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1.85 million. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,313 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.82 million in 2020.

Top sellers around the area SARASOTA: $1.7 million Bungalow Hill Iain and Joyce Melville, of Atlanta, sold their home at 948 Citrus Ave. to Corey and Megan Scott, of Cumberland, Maine, for $2.93 million. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,266 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,668,200 in 2020. PALMER RANCH: $793,000 Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club Roger Burau, trustee, and Sharon Burau sold the home at 8707 Grey Oaks Ave. to Joseph O’Shaughnessy, of Sarasota, for $793,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,374 square feet of living area. It sold for $330,000 in 2002. OSPREY: $2.65 million Sorrento Shores Michael Kimball, of Nokomis, sold two properties at 503 Velasquez Drive to Michael Dwyer Kelly, of Boston, for $2.65 million. The first property was built in 1979, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,862 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1984, it has one bath and 351 square feet of living area. They sold for $1.15 million in 2018. NOKOMIS: $850,000 Calusa Lakes Diane Mahoney, of Mill Hall, Pennsylvania, sold the home at 2140 Calusa Lakes Blvd. to Bruce and Elizabeth Moland, of Nokomis, for $850,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,019 square feet of living area. It sold for $575,000 in 2021.

Granada

Filipe and Manuela Fortes, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3524 Palonia Court to James and Jennifer Ellis, of Sarasota, for $1,599,000. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,862 square feet of living area. It sold for $1 million in 2019.

Poinsettia Park

Casa Sull Oro LLC sold the home at 1844 Goldenrod St. to Side of the Mesa LLC for $1,525,000. Built in 1950, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,759 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.1 million in 2021.

A.L. Joiners

Ann Sommers, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2395 Hyde Park St. to Nan’s Florida Retreat LLC for $1.25 million. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,837 square feet of living area.

High Point Circle

Brad Murrell sold his home at 1931 High Point Circle to Max and Haley Vincent, of Sarasota, for $1.15 million. Built in 1940, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,712 square feet of living area. It sold for $420,000 in 2014.

Desota Park

Sean Matthew Donovan and Kimberly Donovan, of Cincinnati, sold two properties at 1952 Hibiscus St. to Brett David Benger and Kathleen Germaine Benger, of Bainbridge, Island, Washington, for $1,137,200. The first property was built in 1950, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,586 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2015, it has one bedroom, one bath and 608 square feet of living area. They sold for $745,000 in 2020.

One Hundred Central

Tricia Fulton, trustee, sold the Unit F912 condominium at 100 Central Ave. to Helios Technologies Inc. for $970,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,532 square feet of living area. It sold for $900,000 in 2018.

Esplanade by Siesta Key

David and Margaret Young, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2441 Vaccaro Drive to Amy Trumble, trustee, of Ontario, Canada, for $900,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,330 square feet of living area. It sold for $506,300 in 2014.

Alinari

Billie Lindsay, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 1102 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Joan Hyde, of Sarasota, for $763,400. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,323 square feet of living area. It sold for $340,000 in 2013.

South Gate

Mary Faye Orcino, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, sold her home at 2639 Bougainvillea St. to William Clifton Rowden Jr. and Rebecca Rowden, of Grand Haven, Michigan, for $760,000. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,435 square feet of living area. It sold for $37,000 in 1975.

Matthew Allen, of Siesta Key, sold the home at 2950 Homasassa Road to Shawn and Korie Trevino, of Lake Forest, Illinois, for $690,000. Built in 1960, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,508 square feet of living area. It sold for $385,000 in 2021.

Gulf Gate

Mike Zachow and Brenda Zachow, trustees, of Dayton, Minnesota, sold the home at 2747 Gulf Gate Drive to Earl Ray Zimmerman and Alta Zimmerman, of Ephrata, Pennsylvania, for $699,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,862 square feet of living area. It sold for $127,000 in 2012.

Marsha Scheel, of Sarasota, sold her home at 6816 Roxbury Drive to Michael and Mary McConeghy, of Wayne, New Jersey, for $445,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,635 square feet of living area.

Paw Paws LLC sold the home at 2501 Moorings Lane to Joan Navarro, of Sarasota, for $435,000. Built in 1966, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,765 square feet of living area. It sold for $220,000 in 2003.

The Villas at Eagles Point

Janet Frey, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 1693 condominium at 1693 Starling Drive to Jerome and Nancy Solar, of Evanston, Illinois, for $680,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,172 square feet of living area. It sold for $515,000 in 2004.

Gulf Gate Woods

Diane Boyd, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2876 Captiva Drive to Richard and Trina Vega, of Sarasota, for $625,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,750 square feet of living area. It sold for $296,000 in 2013.

Kevin and Laurel Raymond, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7425 Mariana Drive to Laison Nguyen and Andrea Schneider, of Sarasota, for $610,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,699 square feet of living area. It sold for $338,000 in 2019.

Phillippe Crest

Tana Siebold-Johnson and Dennis Johnson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5311 Creek Drive to Lay Khun Sy and Na Lim Sy, trustees, of Aliso Viejo, California, for $600,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,816 square feet of living area. It sold for $135,000 in 2010.

Eagles Point at the Landings

Marilyn Rosengarden and Paul Frederick, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 403 condominium at 5420 Eagles Point Circle to Timothy Tutag, of Sarasota, for $589,000. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,330 square feet of living area. It sold for $410,000 in 2015.

La Linda Terrace

Brian and Loretta Logun, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 2180 Hillview St. to WB Hillview 2180 LLC for $585,000. Built in 1947, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 944 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2021.

Charles L. Knight Subdivision

William D. Holland, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 530 Gillespie Ave. to Kyle McDaniel and Kristina Walton, of Boulder, Colorado, for $570,000. Built in 1950, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,638 square feet of living area. It sold for $58,000 in 1985.

Weslo Willows

Corey Moody and Sarah Murphy, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2432 Whippoorwiill Circle to Magdalena Marzec, of Sarasota, for $550,000. Built in 1954, it has five bedrooms, three baths and 2,360 square feet of living area. It sold for $200,000 in 2012.

Bahia Vista Highlands

Hope Services and Enterprises LLC sold the home at 1041 S. Tuttle Ave. to William and Emily Bohn, of Winter Park, for $539,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,186 square feet of living area. It sold for $122,900 in 2008.

Westlake Estates

Elizabeth Kopp, of Sarasota, sold her home at 5369 Fox Run Road to Duy Do and Phuong Le, of San Jose, California, for $485,100. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,682 square feet of living area. It sold for $305,000 in 2006.

Benjamin and Cara Hunter, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5438 Creeping Hammock Way to Jonathan Yoder and Judith Joy La Raviere Yoder, of Sarasota, for $455,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,502 square feet of living area. It sold for $200,500 in 2014.

Flora Villa

Lorraine Landis, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4455 Worcester Road to Lisa Kohen, of Sarasota, for $487,000. Built in 1977, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,552 square feet of living area. It sold for $221,000 in 2004.

Pelican Cove

Patricia Wilson sold the Unit 213 condominium at 1615 Bayhouse Court to Robert Sinrod and Karen Zweig, of Brookline, Massachusetts, for $480,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,216 square feet of living area. It sold for $162,000 in 1997.

Hibiscus Park

Jove, Goldman and Vesta Properties LLC sold the home at 2056 Sunnyside Place to MK Holdings Group LLC for $435,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 959 square feet of living area. It sold for $335,000 in 2021.

South Highland

Hunter and Ashley Fowler, of Fort Mill, South Carolina, sold their home at 1906 Worrington St. to Wenxia Xian and Lynn Lee, of Sarasota, for $427,000. Built in 1947, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,228 square feet of living area. It sold for $285,600 in 2021.

Gulf Gate East

Eduardo Mendez III, of Bradenton, sold his home at 3832 Kingston Blvd. to Andrey and Svetlana Glinskiy, of Snohomish, Washington, for $415,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,227 square feet of living area. It sold for $285,000 in 2007.

Woodside South

Caldwell Gaffney Jr., of Osprey, sold his Unit 18 condominium at 2313 Lark Lane to Gregory Scott Metz and Jane Jansen, of Naperville, Illinois, for $402,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,212 square feet of living area. It sold for $179,000 in 2021.

Poms Park

David and Sandra Kohen sold their home at 740 Lime Ave. to Daniel Broadley, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 1950, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,027 square feet of living area. It sold for $105,000 in 2008.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta’s Bayside

Sean and Jill Martin, of Sarasota, sold their home at 642 Waterside Way to 642 Waterside LLC for $3.2 million. Built in 1967, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,349 square feet of living area. It sold for $719,000 in 2004.

Gulf and Bay Club

Rebecca Gross Griffin, trustee, of Tampa, sold the Unit 703 condominium at 5790 Midnight Pass Road to Barry and Jane Bannister, of Ellicott City, Maryland, for $1.52 million. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,335 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,183,500 in 2007.

Greg and Susan Kumm sold their Unit 504 condominium at 5790 Midnight Pass Road to George Werthman and Elizabeth Haefele, of Downers Grove, Illinois, for $1.5 million. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,433 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,162,500 in 2008.

El Presidente

Michael and Janice Vitch sold their Unit 505 condominium at 6326 Midnight Pass Road to M&K Investments PTR LLC for $1.02 million. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,054 square feet of living area. It sold for $410,000 in 2012.

Peppertree Bay

Reinhold and Inger Kerstan, trustees, of Siesta Key, sold the Unit 501F condominium at 1055 W. Peppertree Drive to Leah and Mark Zamir, of Marblehead, Massachusetts, for $955,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,105 square feet of living area. It sold for $160,000 in 1986.

Harbor Towers Yacht and Racquet Club

William and Jocelyn Norris, of Chicago, sold their Unit 418 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to Anthony Prendergast, of Buffalo, New York, for $850,000. Built in 1976, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,593 square feet of living area. It sold for $530,000 in 2020.

Joan Hickman, of Bradenton, sold her Unit 411 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to Timothy and Ann Ryniec, of Downers Grove, Illinois, for $690,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,257 square feet of living area. It sold for $311,500 in 2014.

Bay Island

Midnight Pass Rentals LLC sold the home at 749 Siesta Drive to Modern Vacation Rentals Inc. for $750,000. Built in 1952, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,978 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2009.

The Anchorage

Sheryn Morez, Personal Representative, of Davis, Illinois, sold the Unit 910 condominium at 6415 Midnight Pass Road to Melvin and Patti Bowsher, of Greenback, Tennessee, for $600,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,290 square feet of living area. It sold for $140,000 in 1989.

PALMER RANCH

Isles of Sarasota

TP Properties of Sarasota Inc. sold the home at 5957 Mariposa Lane to Dean Andrew DeVenzio and Terry Barnard DeVenzio, of Sarasota, for $775,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,521 square feet of living area. It sold for $595,900 in 2007.

Alexandria Wilson and Gary Thorne, of Solvang, California, sold their home at 5979 Benevento Drive to Mitchell Alan Lane, trustee, of Sarasota, for $512,500. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,534 square feet of living area. It sold for $414,600 in 2006.

Hammock Preserve

Henry and Susan Feldkamp, of Elk Grove, California, sold their home at 12268 Marsh Pointe Road to Jeffrey and Gail Carsten, of Sarasota, for $525,000. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,549 square feet of living area. It sold for $345,400 in 2018.

Village Des Pins II

Richard and Cathy Stout, of Victor, New York, sold their Unit 142 condominium at 3680 White Pine Court to Alexander Abramov, of Stamford, Connecticut, for $405,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,353 square feet of living area. It sold for $180,000 in 2012.

OSPREY

Oaks

Fred and Pamela Jacobs, of Osprey, sold their home at 281 Osprey Point Drive to James and Bridget Wray, of Osprey, for $1.4 million. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,355 square feet of living area. It sold for $925,000 in 2021.

NOKOMIS

Calusa Lakes

Terry Shafer, of Nokomis, sold her home at 2089 Timucua Trail to Lawrence Bost and Cathi Killingsworth Bost, trustees, of Nokomis, for $710,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,238 square feet of living area. It sold for $415,000 in 2020.

Deborah Obodich, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2102 Tocobaga Lane to Keista Lea Ransom, of Nokomis, for $650,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,281 square feet of living area. It sold for $280,000 in 2020.

Sorrento Woods

Mark Anthony Cristiani and Vanessa Cristiani, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1015 Sorrento Woods Blvd. to John Creter and Madeline McKeon Creter, of Nokomis, for $448,800. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,996 square feet of living area. It sold for $228,000 in 2012.