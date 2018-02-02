 Skip to main content
Unloading Day, when the Orioles unpack team athletic equipment at their Sarasota headquarters, christens the spring training season.

Unloading Day kicks off Orioles spring training

Head Groundskeeper Dan Thomas helps remove containers carrying the team's bats, ball and other gear from the moving van.

The Oriole Bird helps direct team staffers unloading equipment.

Along with weights and exercise equipment, the team shipped its video scouting system from Baltimore to Sarasota.

Trevor Markham, director of operations for Orioles-Sarasota, uses a forklift to carry team gear into Ed Smith Stadium.

The Bird takes out a bike from the moving van.

The Orioles brought down hundreds of uniforms already bearing the 2018 Grapefruit League insignia.

After a long morning unpacking, The Bird takes a break at the team's baseball operations center.

The team's athletic equipment arrived in Sarasota on Friday morning after a 1,000-mile journey.
by: Ryan Butler News Innovation Editor

Pitchers and catchers won’t report for another two weeks, but Orioles staffers were already in mid-season form Friday morning.

After a 1,000-mile journey, members of the Baltimore Orioles executive staff and grounds crews, as well as The Oriole Bird, helped unload a moving van packed with the team’s equipment for the upcoming spring training season. The annual Unloading Day, where the team gear is unpacked from a Von Paris Moving & Storage van, traditionally kicks of the team’s spring campaign.

“It’s a very exciting time and the truck signifies that,” said Vice President of Orioles-Sarasota David Rovine.

The van carried more than 24,000 baseballs, 900 bats, 750 caps and 600 uniform tops from the team’s headquarters in Baltimore to its baseball operations center at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota. The team also brought weightlifting, video scouting and exercise equipment to help the team prepare for the start of the regular season, which begins March 29.

The first team activities of the spring begin on Feb. 14 when pitchers and catchers report in Sarasota. The O's first spring training game is Feb. 23 at Ed Smith Stadium against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Author: Ryan Butler

I’m the News Innovation Editor for the Observer Media Group, which means I help report and package stories for our website, including breaking news. I graduated from the University of Florida with a bachelor's degree in journalism.

