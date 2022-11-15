Aviva Senior Living dreams up 2022 fundraiser

The Aviva Senior Living organization brought generations together during its "Keep The Dream Alive" fundraiser on Nov. 14.

The annual fundraiser — held at Michael's On East this year with "An Evening in Italy" as a theme — brought hundreds of supporters together to mix and mingle in support of the organization's Aviva Benevolent Care program which provides seniors with medical care and enrichment programs at the Aviva campus.

Chief development officer Karen Zelden welcomed the audience before honorary co-chairs Judy and Eric Fox continued the program. Rabbi Michael Shefrin of Temple Emanu-El gave a blessing so the meal could begin.

Guests heard from present and CEO Jay Solomon and other Aviva representatives before the night ended with music from Rob Satori.