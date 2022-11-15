 Skip to main content
Co-chairs Eric and Judy Fox

Aviva Senior Living dreams up 2022 fundraiser

The night had "An Evening in Italy" as a theme.

Bonnie Souther, Collette Brooks and Donna Pedro

Deborah Breslof, Henry Mason and Sheila Birnbaum

Dr. Rod and Kirsten Kaufman

Marla and Barbara Katz

Karen Zelden and Hayley Englander

Julie Pietrantonio and Janette L'Heureux

Jerry Birnbaum and Joan Blum

The night had "An Evening in Italy" as a theme.

Barbara and Jay Berkowitz with Barbara and Rob Katz

James Johnson with Ray Breslof and Cheryl Biron

Rob Satori sings to the crowd.

The "Keep The Dream Alive" fundraiser was held Nov. 14.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Aviva Senior Living organization brought generations together during its "Keep The Dream Alive" fundraiser on Nov. 14. 

The annual fundraiser — held at Michael's On East this year with "An Evening in Italy" as a theme — brought hundreds of supporters together to mix and mingle in support of the organization's Aviva Benevolent Care program which provides seniors with medical care and enrichment programs at the Aviva campus. 

Chief development officer Karen Zelden welcomed the audience before honorary co-chairs Judy and Eric Fox continued the program. Rabbi Michael Shefrin of Temple Emanu-El gave a blessing so the meal could begin.

Guests heard from present and CEO Jay Solomon and other Aviva representatives before the night ended with music from Rob Satori. 

