Artful Giraffe hosts speakeasy soiree

The Artful Giraffe was home to a plethora of artists, vendors, and curious visitors during an outdoor art show on Sept. 12.

The Sunday "Speakeasy Soiree" get-together had guests stopping for a variety of activities ranging from checking out handmade art gifts to picking up food and drinks. Siegfried's Restaurant and Biergarten provided all sorts of foods and drinks while other libations were offered by Dive Wine & Spirits.

A number of vendors were on-hand to sell their artistic creations that included handmade sculptures, craft items, paintings, wreaths, jewelry, cactuses and much more. Musician Sean Adam Walsh played his guitar and sang to the moving crowds throughout the event.

A portion of the proceeds were donated to the Save Our Seabirds nonprofit.