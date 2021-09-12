 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Drita Hajroja of the Drita Dawn business works on her art.

Artful Giraffe hosts speakeasy soiree

Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021 |

Drita Hajroja of the Drita Dawn business works on her art.

Gina Stapleton and Josee Ariel sell handmade art crafts.

Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021 |

Gina Stapleton and Josee Ariel sell handmade art crafts.

Heather Scmitz and Leah Bailey listen to music.

Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021 |

Heather Scmitz and Leah Bailey listen to music.

Selinah Eldridge sells handmade ceramic figures.

Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021 |

Selinah Eldridge sells handmade ceramic figures.

Brandon Thrift works on small art books.

Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021 |

Brandon Thrift works on small art books.

Paula Knudsen sold her frumple art with Mango the dog.

Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021 |

Paula Knudsen sold her frumple art with Mango the dog.

Selinah Eldridge and Donna Papaleo sell their wares together.

Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021 |

Selinah Eldridge and Donna Papaleo sell their wares together.

Sean Adam Walsh plays music for guests throughout the day.

Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021 |

Sean Adam Walsh plays music for guests throughout the day.

Emily Enos with Waylon, Oscar and Alexandra Miller

Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021 |

Emily Enos with Waylon, Oscar and Alexandra Miller

Hormiga the dog meets Holly the dog.

Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021 |

Hormiga the dog meets Holly the dog.

Nate Hughes and Jenna Aleen pick up art.

Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021 |

Nate Hughes and Jenna Aleen pick up art.

Greg Jordan and Sherry Zenor with Holly the dog

Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021 |

Greg Jordan and Sherry Zenor with Holly the dog

Lindray Richards, Hormiga the dog and Amorita Mugno

Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021 |

Lindray Richards, Hormiga the dog and Amorita Mugno

Christina Haarer sells wreaths and other gifts.

Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021 |

Christina Haarer sells wreaths and other gifts.

Share
The outdoor arts event was held Sept. 12.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Artful Giraffe was home to a plethora of artists, vendors, and curious visitors during an outdoor art show on Sept. 12.

The Sunday "Speakeasy Soiree" get-together had guests stopping for a variety of activities ranging from checking out handmade art gifts to picking up food and drinks. Siegfried's Restaurant and Biergarten provided all sorts of foods and drinks while other libations were offered by Dive Wine & Spirits.

A number of vendors were on-hand to sell their artistic creations that included handmade sculptures, craft items, paintings, wreaths, jewelry, cactuses and much more. Musician Sean Adam Walsh played his guitar and sang to the moving crowds throughout the event. 

A portion of the proceeds were donated to the Save Our Seabirds nonprofit. 

 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement