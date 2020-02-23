 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Tito's Stuart Campbell and James Uihlein and Hillcroft's Pippa Campbell have to put on the breaks as the ball changes direction.

Another edition of Observer Cup in Lakewood Ranch

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 |

Tito's Stuart Campbell and James Uihlein and Hillcroft's Pippa Campbell have to put on the breaks as the ball changes direction.

Buy this Photo
Tito's Kelly Beck breaks free for a goal in the first half.

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 |

Tito's Kelly Beck breaks free for a goal in the first half.

Buy this Photo
Tito's Joe Wayne Barry waves to the crowd before the start of the match.

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 |

Tito's Joe Wayne Barry waves to the crowd before the start of the match.

Buy this Photo
Hillcroft's Neil Osburg breaks away while Tito's Joe Wayne Barry tries to chase him down.

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 |

Hillcroft's Neil Osburg breaks away while Tito's Joe Wayne Barry tries to chase him down.

Buy this Photo
Tito's James Uihlein tries to break out of the pack.

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 |

Tito's James Uihlein tries to break out of the pack.

Buy this Photo
James Uihlein charges up the field on his way to a goal.

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 |

James Uihlein charges up the field on his way to a goal.

Buy this Photo
As always, a ride aboard the Clydesdales wagon was a big hit at halftime.

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 |

As always, a ride aboard the Clydesdales wagon was a big hit at halftime.

Buy this Photo
Hillcroft's Neil Osburg and Pippa Campbell and Tito's Kelly Beck race after the ball

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 |

Hillcroft's Neil Osburg and Pippa Campbell and Tito's Kelly Beck race after the ball

Buy this Photo
Sarasota 6-year-old Jeff Segal won a prize for his heave in the Observer Toss contest. He landed the paper right near the door mat at halftime of the polo match.

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 |

Sarasota 6-year-old Jeff Segal won a prize for his heave in the Observer Toss contest. He landed the paper right near the door mat at halftime of the polo match.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota's John Matter takes a shot at the Observer Toss. He probably never will be a paper boy.

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 |

Sarasota's John Matter takes a shot at the Observer Toss. He probably never will be a paper boy.

Buy this Photo
John and Toni Perren and Karen and Rich Medford were enjoying their day at the Observer Cup.

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 |

John and Toni Perren and Karen and Rich Medford were enjoying their day at the Observer Cup.

Buy this Photo
Stitch and Jennifer Horvat join Allison Imre Perkowski, 5-year-old Raymond Perkowski and Dave Perkowski at the Observer Cup.

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 |

Stitch and Jennifer Horvat join Allison Imre Perkowski, 5-year-old Raymond Perkowski and Dave Perkowski at the Observer Cup.

Buy this Photo
Hillcroft's James Miller is fully extended to take a shot.

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 |

Hillcroft's James Miller is fully extended to take a shot.

Buy this Photo
Hillcroft's Neil Osburg controls the ball during the Observer Cup.

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 |

Hillcroft's Neil Osburg controls the ball during the Observer Cup.

Buy this Photo
Hillcroft's James Miller acknowledges the crowd before the match begins.

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 |

Hillcroft's James Miller acknowledges the crowd before the match begins.

Buy this Photo
Tito's Kelly Beck was one of two women who played during the Observer Cup.

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 |

Tito's Kelly Beck was one of two women who played during the Observer Cup.

Buy this Photo
Spectators packed the sideline during the Observer Cup at the Sarasota Polo Club in Lakewood Ranch.

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 |

Spectators packed the sideline during the Observer Cup at the Sarasota Polo Club in Lakewood Ranch.

Buy this Photo
Winter Garden's Tenley Tucker, 6, didn't win a prize during the Observer Toss, but she had great style.

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 |

Winter Garden's Tenley Tucker, 6, didn't win a prize during the Observer Toss, but she had great style.

Buy this Photo
Tito's Joe Wayne Barry celebrates his goal with teammate James Uihlein.

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 |

Tito's Joe Wayne Barry celebrates his goal with teammate James Uihlein.

Buy this Photo
Tito's Kelly Beck races ahead of the field during the Observer Cup.

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 |

Tito's Kelly Beck races ahead of the field during the Observer Cup.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota's Amanda Yoder gave a beautiful performance of the National Anthem.

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 |

Sarasota's Amanda Yoder gave a beautiful performance of the National Anthem.

Buy this Photo
Hillcroft's Pippa Campbell went head-to-head against her dad, Stuart, several times during the match.

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 |

Hillcroft's Pippa Campbell went head-to-head against her dad, Stuart, several times during the match.

Buy this Photo
The players scramble to change direction after the ball squirts out.

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 |

The players scramble to change direction after the ball squirts out.

Buy this Photo
Share
Top-notch players deliver at a high level at the Sarasota Polo Club.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Sarasota's John Matter took his turn at the Observer Toss event at halftime of the polo match at the Sarasota Polo Club Feb. 23 in Lakewood Ranch.

Matter's newspaper toss came up quite short of the welcome mat target. He laughed and admitted he had never been a paper boy.

However, the polo players did deliver top-notch action during the annual Observer Cup.

On Feb. 27, the Sarasota Polo Club will focus on the women's game during the Sarasota Women's Challenge championship match. 

 

 

Related Stories

Advertisement