Sarasota's John Matter took his turn at the Observer Toss event at halftime of the polo match at the Sarasota Polo Club Feb. 23 in Lakewood Ranch.

Matter's newspaper toss came up quite short of the welcome mat target. He laughed and admitted he had never been a paper boy.

However, the polo players did deliver top-notch action during the annual Observer Cup.

On Feb. 27, the Sarasota Polo Club will focus on the women's game during the Sarasota Women's Challenge championship match.