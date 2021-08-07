 Skip to main content
The Double Nickel team with its record-breaking 400 pound grouper.

Anglers break records at Sarasota Slam tournament

Jack Brown of Off The Hook drops a fish in the container.

Patrick Lustro and Levi Palacios hook the fish onto the scale.

Todd Willians, Levi Palacios, Patrick Lustro, Kat Ross and Hunter Spitler helped handle the boats and fish.

Tyler Chartand moves a fish to the container.

Jim LeBaron, Justin Laurie, Fred Kunkle and Coby Hinkle wear matching shirts and shorts as part of the Snapper Capper.

Levi Palacios lifts a fish onto the hook

Kalli and Tyler Chartand of Just In Time

BJ Grant, Jeremy Rzonca and Magalie Grant of the Sea Saw

Patrick Lustro gets a warsaw grouper onto the hook.

Patrick Lustro gets a warsaw grouper from Gulf Shore Offshore onto the hook.

The Gulf Shore Offshore team poses with its 320 pound warsaw grouper.

Bill Spitler and Levi Palacios work to hook a fish.

Jason Angelo gets a fish into the container.

The Double Nickel team drags a 400-pound grouper out onto the dock.

River Froelich stands on his prize.

Patrick Lustro raises a 400-pound groper

The 21st annual tournament's weigh-in was held Aug. 7.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

It was a familiar scene for Sarasota's fishing lovers on Aug. 7 where boats arrived at Marina Jack full of fish as part of the Sarasota Slam fishing tournament.

The Manatee-Sarasota Building Industry Association-hosted tournament, which started Aug. 3, had 51 boats heading out for a lengthy competition that had teams catching the most impressive fish they could and returning to have them weighed.

It was a slower tournament than usual — the ongoing red tide in Sarasota had some inshore teams struggling to find as many fish as usual — but MSBIA CEO John Mast was still happy to see the number of participants and the sense of familiarity the tournament brought to town. 

"It's just a great tournament," Mast said. "It always is."

The highlights of the weigh-in for both Mast and the audience were a pair of massive Warsaw groupers caught by Gulf Shore Offshore and the Double Nickels. Gulf Shore Offshore's grouper weighed at 320 pounds while the Double Nickel's fish broke Sarasota Slam records at 400 pounds. 

