Chairwoman Heidi Thomas, Vice President of Philanthropy for Children First Jessica Rogers and chairwoman Daphne Walker

All Angels walks the runway

Joyce Steele and Karen Gallagher

Pat Anderson walks the runway.

June Ice and Louise Rich

During the fashion show, models showed off clothing from Panache, a women’s boutique on Main St. in Sarasota.

Katherine Martucci, Elenor Maxheim, Gaye Schwarz and Jean Tarsy

Gerda Maceikonis and Jeanette Divore

During the fashion show, models showed off clothing from Panache, a women’s boutique on Main St. in Sarasota.

During the fashion show, models showed off clothing from Panache, a women’s boutique on Main St. in Sarasota.

Anne Roberts and Jean Shorr

Gaye Schwarz and Elenor Maxheim

Joyce Steele models clothing from Panache on the runway.

Carol Santelle, Sharon Livingstone, Mary Dee MacPherson, Liz Lowther, Nancy Weaver and Beverly Joutras

Catharine and David Burke and Jan Webb

Each model used an umbrella as a prop during the fashion show.

The church's annual fashion show, which took place on March 21, benefited Children First.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The ladies of All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church had a pep in their step March 21.

On Wednesday afternoon, models from the congregation took to the runway at Bird Key Yacht Club for the Episcopal Church Women’s annual fashion show and luncheon.

About 96 ladies and gentlemen attended this year’s affair, in which all proceeds went to Children First.

Before the models walked the runway in fashions by Panache, a women’s boutique on Main St. in Sarasota, attendees perused silent auction and raffle items, which ranged from baskets labeled “Tea for Two” and “A Nite at the Moves,” to jewelry and ballroom dance lessons.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

