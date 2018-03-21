All Angels walks the runway

The ladies of All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church had a pep in their step March 21.

On Wednesday afternoon, models from the congregation took to the runway at Bird Key Yacht Club for the Episcopal Church Women’s annual fashion show and luncheon.

About 96 ladies and gentlemen attended this year’s affair, in which all proceeds went to Children First.

Before the models walked the runway in fashions by Panache, a women’s boutique on Main St. in Sarasota, attendees perused silent auction and raffle items, which ranged from baskets labeled “Tea for Two” and “A Nite at the Moves,” to jewelry and ballroom dance lessons.