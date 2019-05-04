 Skip to main content
Tom Bardroff greeted guests as they arrived to Veg Fest.

An a-maize-ing time at Sarasota Veg Fest

Saturday, May 4, 2019

Tom Bardroff greeted guests as they arrived to Veg Fest.

Maisie Pacinelli slides down an inflatable course.

Maisie Pacinelli slides down an inflatable course.

Visitors could buy EcoJoía shirts.

Visitors could buy EcoJoía shirts.

Molly Moore and Karen Black show off their gluten-free, vegan-free product.

Molly Moore and Karen Black show off their gluten-free, vegan-free product.

Olivia Hamilton tries to do a flip on a trampoline.

Olivia Hamilton tries to do a flip on a trampoline.

Nadja Marks-Shafton paints Sam Hard, who requested to look like Voldemort.

Nadja Marks-Shafton paints Sam Hard, who requested to look like Voldemort.

Jackson and Sam Lara enjoyed running into each other in their zorb balls.

Jackson and Sam Lara enjoyed running into each other in their zorb balls.

Jared and Nathaniel Barden

Jared and Nathaniel Barden

Juliet, the moluccan cockatoo, was on display.

Juliet, the moluccan cockatoo, was on display.

Elizabeth Palmer got creative with paint.

Elizabeth Palmer got creative with paint.

Guests could pet a hanovi standardbred gelding.

Guests could pet a hanovi standardbred gelding.

Kendal DaSilvia snuggled up with lab/retriever mix Fiona.

Kendal DaSilvia snuggled up with lab/retriever mix Fiona.

Vendors selling everything from gluten-free cookies to environmentally friendly soap filled the Sarasota fairgrounds.
by: Brynn Mechem Staff Writer

Guests were greeted by a giant talking carrot as they entered Sarasota Veg Fest, but the fun didn't stop there. 

Once inside, visitors could peruse various vendors selling anything from environmentally-conscious T-shirts to kombucha drinks. 

Kids were jumping on trampolines, making their way through blow-up courses and bouncing around in zorb balls. 

In addition to food and merchandise, animals such as dogs, horses, bunnies and cats were up for adoption. 

