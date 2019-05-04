An a-maize-ing time at Sarasota Veg Fest

Guests were greeted by a giant talking carrot as they entered Sarasota Veg Fest, but the fun didn't stop there.

Once inside, visitors could peruse various vendors selling anything from environmentally-conscious T-shirts to kombucha drinks.

Kids were jumping on trampolines, making their way through blow-up courses and bouncing around in zorb balls.

In addition to food and merchandise, animals such as dogs, horses, bunnies and cats were up for adoption.