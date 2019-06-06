 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Five-year-old Judah Powell loves playing Mario Cart, among other Mario Bros.-inspired games.

All 'powered up' at Lakewood Ranch area church

Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019 |

Five-year-old Judah Powell loves playing Mario Cart, among other Mario Bros.-inspired games.

Buy this Photo
Gene Witt Elementary School student Hazel Fredericks, 5, completes the obstacle course with a grin. She also serves on the VBS worship team.

Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019 |

Gene Witt Elementary School student Hazel Fredericks, 5, completes the obstacle course with a grin. She also serves on the VBS worship team.

Buy this Photo
Ten-year-old Lakewood Ranch resident Kayla Boy plays dodgeball against the boys on her Yelping Yoshi team.

Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019 |

Ten-year-old Lakewood Ranch resident Kayla Boy plays dodgeball against the boys on her Yelping Yoshi team.

Buy this Photo
Ten-year-old Evan Carr hunts for the perfect opportunity to throw someone out while playing dodgeball.

Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019 |

Ten-year-old Evan Carr hunts for the perfect opportunity to throw someone out while playing dodgeball.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota's Gianna Colon teases by calling the other girls on her team "slow pokes" as she rushes through the obstacle course.

Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019 |

Sarasota's Gianna Colon teases by calling the other girls on her team "slow pokes" as she rushes through the obstacle course.

Buy this Photo
Ten-year-old Bella Cox and 9-year-old Megan Fader squirt friends on the sidelines as they finish an obstacle course.

Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019 |

Ten-year-old Bella Cox and 9-year-old Megan Fader squirt friends on the sidelines as they finish an obstacle course.

Buy this Photo
Lilah Peel, 4, is all smiles as she sings a song on stage with the other preschoolers.

Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019 |

Lilah Peel, 4, is all smiles as she sings a song on stage with the other preschoolers.

Buy this Photo
Teenage volunteers Savannah Langei and Kaylin Kitchens lead preschoolers in movements for a song they are performing on stage.

Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019 |

Teenage volunteers Savannah Langei and Kaylin Kitchens lead preschoolers in movements for a song they are performing on stage.

Buy this Photo
Nine-year-old Dallas Casto says he looks good in his Mario-inspired mustache.

Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019 |

Nine-year-old Dallas Casto says he looks good in his Mario-inspired mustache.

Buy this Photo
Teacher Josephine Ortiz teaches preschoolers Stella McCoy and Anna Sak about the "fruits of the Spirit."

Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019 |

Teacher Josephine Ortiz teaches preschoolers Stella McCoy and Anna Sak about the "fruits of the Spirit."

Buy this Photo
Three-year-old Reagan Cheatham plays with her race car as she awaits a snack of fresh fruit.

Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019 |

Three-year-old Reagan Cheatham plays with her race car as she awaits a snack of fresh fruit.

Buy this Photo
Four-year-old Evan Parton digs into a healthy post-dinner snack after several VBS activities.

Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019 |

Four-year-old Evan Parton digs into a healthy post-dinner snack after several VBS activities.

Buy this Photo
Share
Oasis Church holds game-themed VBS.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

East County 5-year-old Judah Powell donned a green shirt and matching green hat with the letter "L" on as he attended the last day of Oasis Church's four-day "Power Up" themed Vacation Bible School June 6. He wanted to look like Luigi from the Nintendo Mario Bros. video game. 

Judah said he loved playing Mario Bros. games, especially Mario Kart, a driving game.

He pointed to his hat.

"I wonder how they make these Luigi hats at Party City," he said.

He and other children enjoyed nightly VBS activities centered on the Bible and themed around video games with arts and crafts, dodgeball, an obstacle course and music and dance. 

Related Stories

Advertisement