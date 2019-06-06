All 'powered up' at Lakewood Ranch area church

East County 5-year-old Judah Powell donned a green shirt and matching green hat with the letter "L" on as he attended the last day of Oasis Church's four-day "Power Up" themed Vacation Bible School June 6. He wanted to look like Luigi from the Nintendo Mario Bros. video game.

Judah said he loved playing Mario Bros. games, especially Mario Kart, a driving game.

He pointed to his hat.

"I wonder how they make these Luigi hats at Party City," he said.

He and other children enjoyed nightly VBS activities centered on the Bible and themed around video games with arts and crafts, dodgeball, an obstacle course and music and dance.