Neil Spirtas visits with Nothing Bundt Cakes owner Kelly Erdmann and longtime friend and former legislator Ron Reagan.

All hands on deck for charity

Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 |

Neil and Brenda McGowan, who donated an auction item through their business Navigator Kitchens and Cabinets," pose for a playful photo.

Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 |

Lakewood Ranch's Paula Laurvick and Gina Babcock, a foundation board member, greet Sabal Harbour's Carla Barbosa. They all are longtime supporters of the foundation.

Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 |

Palmetto's Ashley French wins at roulette while dealer Miranda Douglas gets ready to push chips to her.

Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 |

Lakewood Ranch's Cristi and Brian Martel attend the event with their friends, Alan and Debbie White, of Longboat Key.

Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 |

Joel Rasho enjoys his favorite casino game, craps, at the event.

Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 |

Guests enjoy live music as they gambled and bid on silent auction items.

Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 |

Essica Clemons deals Whitney Robinson, Michael Gilham and Rick Westhoff in a game of Black Jack.

Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 |

Lakewood Ranch's Chuck Donahue enjoys gambling with friends Fred Schulte, Kirk Henry and Brenda Edens.

Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 |

Lakewood Ranch's Kim and Maury Pinto come every year to support the cause and friends who serve on the foundation's board.

Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 |

Ellenton's Nancy Porter checks out the silent auction items.

Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 |

Foundation board members Christina Goldberg and Gina Babcock, Kristin Wolfrum pose with Foundation founder Melissa Wandall and her daughter, Madisyn, and foundation coordinator Wendy Orlando.

Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 |

Foundation founder Melissa Wandall started the foundation 15 years ago in her husband Mark's name shortly after her daughter, Madisyn, was born.

Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 |

Tracie Stanford, Stacey Garcia and Mandy Silva all came from Parrish for the event.

Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 |

Wandall Foundation fundraiser hosted its 15th annual memorial weekend fundraiser Nov. 2-3.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Guests sipped white cosmos and pumpkin spice martinis Nov. 2 at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing in Lakewood Ranch before heading for a game of craps or blackjack.

East County's Melissa Wandall was glad everyone was having such a good time. About 200 people came to Casino Night Kickoff Fundraiser to benefit the Mark Wandall Foundation. Mark Wandall is Melissa's late husband who died in a car accident 15 years ago, two weeks before their daughter, Madisyn, was born.

The Mark Wandall Foundation offer grief support to children coping with the loss of a parent or loved one.

"It's still so surreal," Melissa Wandall said. "I feel like I love Mark more now than I did when he was with me, which inspires me even more."

Besides the casino games and drinks, the guests enjoyed food and a silent auction. The next day, 60 golfers participated in another fundraiser at Legacy Golf Club in Lakewood Ranch.

 

