All hands on deck for charity

Guests sipped white cosmos and pumpkin spice martinis Nov. 2 at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing in Lakewood Ranch before heading for a game of craps or blackjack.

East County's Melissa Wandall was glad everyone was having such a good time. About 200 people came to Casino Night Kickoff Fundraiser to benefit the Mark Wandall Foundation. Mark Wandall is Melissa's late husband who died in a car accident 15 years ago, two weeks before their daughter, Madisyn, was born.

The Mark Wandall Foundation offer grief support to children coping with the loss of a parent or loved one.

"It's still so surreal," Melissa Wandall said. "I feel like I love Mark more now than I did when he was with me, which inspires me even more."

Besides the casino games and drinks, the guests enjoyed food and a silent auction. The next day, 60 golfers participated in another fundraiser at Legacy Golf Club in Lakewood Ranch.