All Faiths Food Bank distributes turkeys to the Sarasota community

All Faiths Food Bank had to postpone its turkey distribution from last week to Thursday evening at Ed Smith Stadium, but the delay brought about because of Hurricane Nicole had little effect.

Florida has faced a set of challenges in these recent months, especially Sarasota County. Hurricane Ian made its mark on Florida in late September, affecting thousands of Sarasota residents, making the holiday season stressful.

“As our community continues to face challenging economic conditions and recover from Hurricane Ian, we find already stretched resources reaching the breaking point,” said All Faiths Food Bank’s CEO Sandra Frank.

The thought of not being able to feed ones family shouldn't cross ones mind. However, it is the reality of many Sarasota families.

All Faiths Food Bank is determined to help alleviate this concern for the fast approaching holidays. Funds from the ThankFULL campaign will enable the distribution of more than 13,000 turkeys and sides — the largest number ever — in advance of Thanksgiving, and a total of 3.6 million holiday meals.

According to the All Faiths Food Bank website, this campaign was created with the intention to turn empty plates into thankful ones by providing meals for the community and neighbors who struggle with hunger during the holidays.

The second distribution will take place from 9-11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota.