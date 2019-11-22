All Angels Bake Sale raises money for hurricane relief

All Angels by the Sea hosted its first-ever Craft and Bake Sale on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Artisans and bakers from within the congregation gathered to sell their wares in the church’s recreation hall. All proceeds will be donated to the Episcopal Relief and Development organization for Hurricane Dorian relief, said Father Dave Marshall.

Many handmade items were for sale, including Christmas place mats, jewelry and baby blankets. Multiple people marketed their items as Christmas gifts as the holiday season ramps up. Even though the event didn't officially begin until 11 a.m., eager shoppers were in the church at 10:30, Marshall said.

“We have so many talented people in this congregation,” said Heidi Thomas, who was selling handmade necklaces. “People like to be asked to show their art. So many people are closet artists.”

All the money raised went directly into a metal box to be donated to Hurricane Dorian survivors and relief efforts.