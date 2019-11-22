 Skip to main content
Gay and Jerry Bowles at their selling station.

All Angels Bake Sale raises money for hurricane relief

Gay and Jerry Bowles at their selling station.

Household decorations were abundant items to be bought.

Household decorations were abundant items to be bought.

Cookies, brownies and other sweet treats lined a table in the hall.

Cookies, brownies and other sweet treats lined a table in the hall.

Gail Clay (shown via her apron), organized the event for the church.

Gail Clay (shown via her apron), organized the event for the church.

All proceeds go to Episcopal Relief and Development, where they will be allocated to Hurricane Dorian relief.

All proceeds go to Episcopal Relief and Development, where they will be allocated to Hurricane Dorian relief.

Virginia Spitler and Beverly Henry behind the earrings they were selling.

Virginia Spitler and Beverly Henry behind the earrings they were selling.

Heidi Thomas' necklaces.

Heidi Thomas' necklaces.

Pam Toft, Heidi Thomas and Daphne Walker.

Pam Toft, Heidi Thomas and Daphne Walker.

Pam Toft and Daphne Walker take a closer look at a necklace.

Pam Toft and Daphne Walker take a closer look at a necklace.

Ginny Upshaw, Father Dave Marshall and Janet Webb.

Ginny Upshaw, Father Dave Marshall and Janet Webb.

Hand-quilted Christmas ornaments were also for sale.

Hand-quilted Christmas ornaments were also for sale.

Linn Torres potted succulents to sell at the event.

Linn Torres potted succulents to sell at the event.

Handmade items and treats brought in money for Hurricane Dorian relief.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

All Angels by the Sea hosted its first-ever Craft and Bake Sale on Wednesday, Nov. 20. 

Artisans and bakers from within the congregation gathered to sell their wares in the church’s recreation hall. All proceeds will be donated to the Episcopal Relief and Development organization for Hurricane Dorian relief, said Father Dave Marshall. 

Many handmade items were for sale, including Christmas  place mats, jewelry and baby blankets. Multiple people marketed their items as Christmas gifts as the holiday season ramps up. Even though the event didn't officially begin until 11 a.m., eager shoppers were in the church at 10:30, Marshall said. 

“We have so many talented people in this congregation,” said Heidi Thomas, who was selling handmade necklaces. “People like to be asked to show their art. So many people are closet artists.”

All the money raised went directly into a metal box to be donated to Hurricane Dorian survivors and relief efforts. 

