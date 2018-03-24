 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Brian and Rachael Winzler and Bridget Biebwicz

Adults crack Children's Garden egg hunt

Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 |

Brian and Rachael Winzler and Bridget Biebwicz

Buy this Photo
Karen Toomey, Liz and Bernard Calasans and Paul Toomey

Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 |

Karen Toomey, Liz and Bernard Calasans and Paul Toomey

Buy this Photo
Bob Stone explains the rules of the egg hunt.

Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 |

Bob Stone explains the rules of the egg hunt.

Buy this Photo
Mary Pat Burkel, Barb Cherry, Doug Cherry and Brooke Cherry

Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 |

Mary Pat Burkel, Barb Cherry, Doug Cherry and Brooke Cherry

Buy this Photo
Alison Phommachanh hunts for eggs on the children’s playground.

Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 |

Alison Phommachanh hunts for eggs on the children’s playground.

Buy this Photo
Michelle and JP Gniady and Alison and Vien Phommachanh

Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 |

Michelle and JP Gniady and Alison and Vien Phommachanh

Buy this Photo
Joan Marie Condon and Robin Fulk, who own the Children’s Garden and Art Center

Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 |

Joan Marie Condon and Robin Fulk, who own the Children’s Garden and Art Center

Buy this Photo
David Condon and Bob Stone

Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 |

David Condon and Bob Stone

Buy this Photo
Following the egg hunt, participants put the raffle tickets they found in the eggs in various prize boxes.

Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 |

Following the egg hunt, participants put the raffle tickets they found in the eggs in various prize boxes.

Buy this Photo
Barb Cherry hunts for eggs in the Children’s Garden.

Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 |

Barb Cherry hunts for eggs in the Children’s Garden.

Buy this Photo
Ted and Becky French, Greg Van Jacobs and Anthony Randall

Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 |

Ted and Becky French, Greg Van Jacobs and Anthony Randall

Buy this Photo
Brian Winzler finds an egg in the dragon’s nose.

Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 |

Brian Winzler finds an egg in the dragon’s nose.

Buy this Photo
Share
The Children's Garden & Art Center hosted its 5th annul adult easter egg hunt on March 24.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Easter egg hunts don’t have to be for just kids.

That’s what The Children’s Garden & Art Center proved with its 5th annual adult Easter egg hunt on March 24.

About 45 people gathered at the garden for dinner and drinks before searching the grounds for Easter eggs.

Each egg contained raffle tickets that participants could use to try and win various prizes including gift certificates to local restaurants such as Blue Rooster and Yume Sushi.


 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement