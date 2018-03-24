Adults crack Children's Garden egg hunt

Easter egg hunts don’t have to be for just kids.

That’s what The Children’s Garden & Art Center proved with its 5th annual adult Easter egg hunt on March 24.

About 45 people gathered at the garden for dinner and drinks before searching the grounds for Easter eggs.

Each egg contained raffle tickets that participants could use to try and win various prizes including gift certificates to local restaurants such as Blue Rooster and Yume Sushi.



