Geri Schwab tries on a new, healthy lipstick from the Lip Loft booth during Wine, Women and Wellness.

A healthy mix during event at Palm Aire Country Club

Tuesday, Jul. 3, 2018 |

Beth Dunlop and Nikki Kinnett learned about how nutritionists test for food sensitivities.

Laurie Luciani and Linda Luciani are having a mother and daughter reunion with their friend Beverly Allen at Wine, Women and Wellness.

Cody Templeton from Young Living Essential Oils teaches Barb Vincent how a crystal can help her heal herself holistically.

Rita Probst and Rosella Gray look through the raffle items.

Carolyn Doyl, Noreen Besio and Barbara Stebbins say that they learned that Pure Barre is the new exercise craze sweeping the nation.

Ruth Ahearn, Elizabeth Early, Brenda Tiano and Renee Garr chat during Wine, Women and Wellness.

Allyson Cooney and Patti Hernandez say the wine is not only organic, it's good.

Jan Sharpe and Leslie Kudla were chatting with vendors about how to have more energy.

Gail Gagnon tries out a "biomat," a new kind of way for crystals to ease back pain.

Elinor Mcfarlane and her daughter-in-law Mary Mcfarlane, enjoy a girls night out.

Wine, Women and Wellness offers health tips.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Patti Hernandez, the president of the Palm Aire Women's Club, knew the Wine, Women and Wellness event hosted by the club on June 30 was going to give those who attended health options.

She didn't know she would find a possible answer to one of her own health maladies.

After talking to one of the event's vendors, Massage by Cora, Hernandez felt she might have solved a back issue.

"After all the doctors I have gone to over the past three weeks, none of them could tell me what was wrong," she said. "So this is huge."

The event was organized by Marisa Merlino, the director of catering at Palm Aire. "Everything that you see here is to make yourself well," Merlino said of Wine, Women and Wellness. 

Vendors gave health tips about everything from exercise to what healthy lipstick to wear.

 

