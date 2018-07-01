A healthy mix during event at Palm Aire Country Club

Patti Hernandez, the president of the Palm Aire Women's Club, knew the Wine, Women and Wellness event hosted by the club on June 30 was going to give those who attended health options.

She didn't know she would find a possible answer to one of her own health maladies.

After talking to one of the event's vendors, Massage by Cora, Hernandez felt she might have solved a back issue.

"After all the doctors I have gone to over the past three weeks, none of them could tell me what was wrong," she said. "So this is huge."

The event was organized by Marisa Merlino, the director of catering at Palm Aire. "Everything that you see here is to make yourself well," Merlino said of Wine, Women and Wellness.

Vendors gave health tips about everything from exercise to what healthy lipstick to wear.