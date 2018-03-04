A day of Dr. Seuss

On the 115th birthday of Dr. Seuss, more than 6, 600 elementary school students in Sarasota and Manatee counties celebrated reading and diversity on Mar. 2 as a part of Embracing Dr. Seuss’ Differences Day. Volunteers visited classrooms to read a selection of Dr. Seuss books as well as give each student a book focused on the theme of diversity and inclusion.

“It's important that the kids read all different kinds of books and know about the differences we all share,” Tuttle Elementary kindergarten teacher Martha Ibarra said.

“I want them to know we are all important and that we all matter, and in kindergarten, they need to practice reading every day. This is just a way to make it fun and exciting for them.”