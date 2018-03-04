 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Tuttle Elementary kindergarten teacher Martha Ibarra reads "Cat in the Hat" to her class.

A day of Dr. Seuss

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

Tuttle Elementary kindergarten teacher Martha Ibarra reads "Cat in the Hat" to her class.

Buy this Photo
Yaritza Martinez shows off her Thing 12 hat.

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

Yaritza Martinez shows off her Thing 12 hat.

Buy this Photo
Liz Maqueria, Dayany Perez and Naomi Cardel participate in Dr. Seuss-inspired crafts.

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

Liz Maqueria, Dayany Perez and Naomi Cardel participate in Dr. Seuss-inspired crafts.

Buy this Photo
Iker Cruz and Angel Molina

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

Iker Cruz and Angel Molina

Buy this Photo
Elizabeth Carlson, Eme Palmeri, Brianna Bailey, Steven Ortiz and Daniel Juarez

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

Elizabeth Carlson, Eme Palmeri, Brianna Bailey, Steven Ortiz and Daniel Juarez

Buy this Photo
Brayan Gregorio, Gilberto Vaquera, Angel Molina and Luke Bertancourt

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

Brayan Gregorio, Gilberto Vaquera, Angel Molina and Luke Bertancourt

Buy this Photo
Volunteer reader Barbara Passwater reads "Cat in the Hat" to the class.

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

Volunteer reader Barbara Passwater reads "Cat in the Hat" to the class.

Buy this Photo
A selection of the students' craft projects.

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

A selection of the students' craft projects.

Buy this Photo
Volunteer Julia Blumquist reads to a first grade class at Alta Vista Elementary.

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

Volunteer Julia Blumquist reads to a first grade class at Alta Vista Elementary.

Buy this Photo
Volunteer Julia Blumquist gives out a copy of "A Roar of Respect" to each student.

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

Volunteer Julia Blumquist gives out a copy of "A Roar of Respect" to each student.

Buy this Photo
Na'Riyah Johnson reads her copy of "A Roar of Respect."

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

Na'Riyah Johnson reads her copy of "A Roar of Respect."

Buy this Photo
Ja'Niyah Fowler and Ezequis Parada read together.

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

Ja'Niyah Fowler and Ezequis Parada read together.

Buy this Photo
Ke'Vonte Jones, Isariah Edwards, Hector Barragan and Mathias Gomez.

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

Ke'Vonte Jones, Isariah Edwards, Hector Barragan and Mathias Gomez.

Buy this Photo
Kaleb Nolet, Janessa Garcia, Valery Mendoza-Macias, Tamar Tyson, Jayden Martin, Josselyn Amador, Yoselin Garcia, Willie Malone and Matthew Burns with their teacher Amanda Dammel

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

Kaleb Nolet, Janessa Garcia, Valery Mendoza-Macias, Tamar Tyson, Jayden Martin, Josselyn Amador, Yoselin Garcia, Willie Malone and Matthew Burns with their teacher Amanda Dammel

Buy this Photo
Share
Elementary school students celebrate diversity and reading through Dr. Seuss.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

On the 115th birthday of Dr. Seuss, more than 6, 600 elementary school students in Sarasota and Manatee counties celebrated reading and diversity on Mar. 2 as a part of Embracing Dr. Seuss’ Differences Day. Volunteers visited classrooms to read a selection of Dr. Seuss books as well as give each student a book focused on the theme of diversity and inclusion.

“It's important that the kids read all different kinds of books and know about the differences we all share,” Tuttle Elementary kindergarten teacher Martha Ibarra said.

“I want them to know we are all important and that we all matter, and in kindergarten, they need to practice reading every day. This is just a way to make it fun and exciting for them.”

Related Stories

Advertisement