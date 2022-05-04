2022 Giving Challenge raises $16 million for nonprofits

The biannual Giving Challenge brings in millions of donated dollars for nonprofits in Sarasota, DeSoto, Charlotte and Manatee counties, and the 2022 iteration was no exception.

The one-day fundraising event — held from noon April 26 to noon April 27 — attracted around $16 million for various nonprofits. The $15,964,863 raised came from 46,216 donors and included a dollar-for-dollar match by the Patterson Foundation for $25 to $100 donations.

It always takes some time and effort to get to this point — Community Foundation president Roxie Jerde said much of the year is spent preparing for the Giving Challenge.

Top 5 Leaderboard All Faiths Food Bank: $343, 173 Mote Marine Laboratory: $330,597 The Bay Park Conservancy: $242,127 The Classical Academy of Sarasota: $198,120 Agape Flights: $197,310

"We've really prepared (nonprofit partners) hopefully with the confidence to attack this day," Jerde said. "We provide the platform, the infrastructure and the troubleshooting."

"It's a year of planning with all the nonprofits taking part and setting up their campaigns," Vice President of Strategy and Communications Mischa Kirby said. "A lot of organizations held in-person events this year. There's a lot of logistics that go into it."

Jerde helped lead the event from its inception in 2012. The day has steadily increased the amount of funds raised each year, raising $19.2 million in 2020 and more than $59 million total since its start. As been the case in past years, All Faiths Food Bank was one of the top earners in 2022 with $343, 173 raised.

Staff and supporters celebrated the big reveal with a celebratory get-together at the Community Foundation shortly before the final amount was raised. Patterson Foundation president Debra Jacobs and Jerde were on hand to lead the crowd in celebrating the good news.

While the event has been virtual by design since the beginning, the 2022 event marked the first time the organization hosted an in-person reveal since the pandemic started.

"There's an exuberance to reconnect in person with people," Kirby said.

As the number was put up on the screen, the audience cheered and popped streamers in celebration.

"Forty-five thousand people came together to support our community," Jerde said. "At the end of the day it's the dollars and the number of people who give. It unifies people, we can gather for our community."