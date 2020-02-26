Skip to main content
Easter Island, Hanga Roa | Gérard Rivollier-Brahms
2019: It's Read Everywhere Submissions
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 |
Easter Island, Hanga Roa | Gérard Rivollier-Brahms
Curaçao | Joseph and Kathy Gilpin
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 |
Curaçao | Joseph and Kathy Gilpin
Colosseum in a Rome, Italy | Barry and Beth Williamson
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 |
Colosseum in a Rome, Italy | Barry and Beth Williamson
Great Pyramid of Giza | Vince and Pat Cavell
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 |
Great Pyramid of Giza | Vince and Pat Cavell
Delphi, Greece | Cathy Constance and Maren Hardman
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 |
Delphi, Greece | Cathy Constance and Maren Hardman
Aconcagua Mountain peak in Argentina | Melody Nelson
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 |
Aconcagua Mountain peak in Argentina | Melody Nelson
French Polynesia | Alison Albee, Tim Thurman, Mike & Cyndi Seamon, Bob & Julie Starosta and Bob and Mary Carlisle
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 |
French Polynesia | Alison Albee, Tim Thurman, Mike & Cyndi Seamon, Bob & Julie Starosta and Bob and Mary Carlisle
Island of Malta | Michelle Crabtree
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 |
Island of Malta | Michelle Crabtree
Tasmania Australia | Barbara and Denny Noto
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 |
Tasmania Australia | Barbara and Denny Noto
Dutch Harbor in Alaska | Nancy Tate and Stephen Dretar
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 |
Dutch Harbor in Alaska | Nancy Tate and Stephen Dretar
Barcelona | Joe Harb
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 |
Barcelona | Joe Harb
Slyman’s restaurant in Cleveland, Ohio | Mark & Aurelie Vandenbroek
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 |
Slyman’s restaurant in Cleveland, Ohio | Mark & Aurelie Vandenbroek
Casablanca, Morocco | Jessica and Samuel Walker
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 |
Casablanca, Morocco | Jessica and Samuel Walker
Galápagos Islands | Mike and Diane Geramanis & Herbie the tortoise
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 |
Galápagos Islands | Mike and Diane Geramanis & Herbie the tortoise
Saint Petersburg Russia | Kuno and Margaret von Duerckheim
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 |
Saint Petersburg Russia | Kuno and Margaret von Duerckheim
Incas Machu Picchu Cusco Peru | Manuel Ramos
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 |
Incas Machu Picchu Cusco Peru | Manuel Ramos
National Park, Utah | Abby Ganley & Tokyo
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 |
National Park, Utah | Abby Ganley & Tokyo
Nashville, Tennessee | Anne Spero, Sandra Mckeehan, Carmen Keesler, Kelly Wise, Ashley Lynn, Nina Neale
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 |
Nashville, Tennessee | Anne Spero, Sandra Mckeehan, Carmen Keesler, Kelly Wise, Ashley Lynn, Nina Neale
Nikko, Japan | Linda and Bill Pretyka
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 |
Nikko, Japan | Linda and Bill Pretyka
Budapest, Hungary | Deborah Purdum and Marlene Cohen
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 |
Budapest, Hungary | Deborah Purdum and Marlene Cohen
Stonehenge in England | Janice Garza
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 |
Stonehenge in England | Janice Garza
Canary Islands, Spain | Gloria and Joe Kaminsky with Jeanne Camperchioli and Al Hinds
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 |
Canary Islands, Spain | Gloria and Joe Kaminsky with Jeanne Camperchioli and Al Hinds
Algarve, Portugal | Patrick and Haley Enright
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 |
Algarve, Portugal | Patrick and Haley Enright
Amsterdam | Cindy Williams
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 |
Amsterdam | Cindy Williams
Banquor, Maine | Catherine Gurney
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 |
Banquor, Maine | Catherine Gurney
Croatia | Kathie Hayes and Laurie Lachowitzer
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 |
Croatia | Kathie Hayes and Laurie Lachowitzer
Brussels | Mike and Deb Robertson
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 |
Brussels | Mike and Deb Robertson
Ravello Italy | Catherine Mahoney
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 |
Ravello Italy | Catherine Mahoney
Grand Canyon | Maria and Marie Dull
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 |
Grand Canyon | Maria and Marie Dull
Havana Cuba | Jack and Michelle Pilkington
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 |
Havana Cuba | Jack and Michelle Pilkington
Montego Bay, Jamaica | Melanie Martin
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 |
Montego Bay, Jamaica | Melanie Martin
Mount Everest, Nepal | Larry Shapiro
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 |
Mount Everest, Nepal | Larry Shapiro
Temple Bar Area in Dublin, Ireland | Bob & Pat Temple
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 |
Temple Bar Area in Dublin, Ireland | Bob & Pat Temple
Neko Harbor Antarctica | Amy and David Sessions
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 |
Neko Harbor Antarctica | Amy and David Sessions
Iraq | CSM Neftali Santiago and 1LT Joshua Easto
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 |
Iraq | CSM Neftali Santiago and 1LT Joshua Easto
Louvre Museum in Paris, France | Lori Cashi-Haught, Paula Cashi, Tami Cashi, Parker Haught and Enzo Cashi-Orsini
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 |
Louvre Museum in Paris, France | Lori Cashi-Haught, Paula Cashi, Tami Cashi, Parker Haught and Enzo Cashi-Orsini
Ketchum, Idaho | David Lynch, Deb Gilbert, Tisch Lynch, Paul Gilbert and Charlie Lynch
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 |
Ketchum, Idaho | David Lynch, Deb Gilbert, Tisch Lynch, Paul Gilbert and Charlie Lynch
Hobbiton set from the Lord of the Rings movies on South Island, New Zealand | Ken Schneier and Cynthia Craig
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 |
Hobbiton set from the Lord of the Rings movies on South Island, New Zealand | Ken Schneier and Cynthia Craig
Niagara Falls | Isabella and Nicolas Juliano
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 |
Niagara Falls | Isabella and Nicolas Juliano
Sydney Opera House in Australia | Wayne and Brenda Judy
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 |
Sydney Opera House in Australia | Wayne and Brenda Judy
Cape of Good Hope in South Africa | Barbara, Kerry and Ken Gorman, Toni Giliberti, Silvana Nandin and Isaac Azerad
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 |
Cape of Good Hope in South Africa | Barbara, Kerry and Ken Gorman, Toni Giliberti, Silvana Nandin and Isaac Azerad
Bora Bora, French Polynesia | Barbara Smith
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 |
Bora Bora, French Polynesia | Barbara Smith
Pearl Harbor memorial in Hawaii | Jalene and Jason Browning
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 |
Pearl Harbor memorial in Hawaii | Jalene and Jason Browning
Gonder, Ethiopia, Africa | Gregg Wiegand
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 |
Gonder, Ethiopia, Africa | Gregg Wiegand
Christ the Redeemer, Rio de Janeiro | Beth and Barry Williamson
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 |
Christ the Redeemer, Rio de Janeiro | Beth and Barry Williamson
Seven sisters Water Fall in Norway | Geiranger Fjord
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 |
Seven sisters Water Fall in Norway | Geiranger Fjord
Reykjavik, Iceland | Sherry Fischman
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 |
Reykjavik, Iceland | Sherry Fischman
2019: It's Read Everywhere Submissions
by:
Emma Burke
Contributor
