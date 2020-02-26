 Skip to main content
Easter Island, Hanga Roa | Gérard Rivollier-Brahms

2019: It's Read Everywhere Submissions

Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020

Curaçao | Joseph and Kathy Gilpin

Colosseum in a Rome, Italy | Barry and Beth Williamson

Great Pyramid of Giza | Vince and Pat Cavell

Delphi, Greece | Cathy Constance and Maren Hardman

Aconcagua Mountain peak in Argentina | Melody Nelson

French Polynesia | Alison Albee, Tim Thurman, Mike & Cyndi Seamon, Bob & Julie Starosta and Bob and Mary Carlisle

Island of Malta | Michelle Crabtree

Tasmania Australia | Barbara and Denny Noto

Dutch Harbor in Alaska | Nancy Tate and Stephen Dretar

Barcelona | Joe Harb

Slyman’s restaurant in Cleveland, Ohio | Mark & Aurelie Vandenbroek

Casablanca, Morocco | Jessica and Samuel Walker

Galápagos Islands | Mike and Diane Geramanis & Herbie the tortoise

Saint Petersburg Russia | Kuno and Margaret von Duerckheim

Incas Machu Picchu Cusco Peru | Manuel Ramos

National Park, Utah | Abby Ganley & Tokyo

Nashville, Tennessee | Anne Spero, Sandra Mckeehan, Carmen Keesler, Kelly Wise, Ashley Lynn, Nina Neale

Nikko, Japan | Linda and Bill Pretyka

Budapest, Hungary | Deborah Purdum and Marlene Cohen

Stonehenge in England | Janice Garza

Canary Islands, Spain | Gloria and Joe Kaminsky with Jeanne Camperchioli and Al Hinds

Algarve, Portugal | Patrick and Haley Enright

Amsterdam | Cindy Williams

Banquor, Maine | Catherine Gurney

Croatia | Kathie Hayes and Laurie Lachowitzer

Brussels | Mike and Deb Robertson

Ravello Italy | Catherine Mahoney

Grand Canyon | Maria and Marie Dull

Havana Cuba | Jack and Michelle Pilkington

Montego Bay, Jamaica | Melanie Martin

Mount Everest, Nepal | Larry Shapiro

Temple Bar Area in Dublin, Ireland | Bob & Pat Temple

Neko Harbor Antarctica | Amy and David Sessions

Iraq | CSM Neftali Santiago and 1LT Joshua Easto

Louvre Museum in Paris, France | Lori Cashi-Haught, Paula Cashi, Tami Cashi, Parker Haught and Enzo Cashi-Orsini

Ketchum, Idaho | David Lynch, Deb Gilbert, Tisch Lynch, Paul Gilbert and Charlie Lynch

Hobbiton set from the Lord of the Rings movies on South Island, New Zealand | Ken Schneier and Cynthia Craig

Niagara Falls | Isabella and Nicolas Juliano

Sydney Opera House in Australia | Wayne and Brenda Judy

Cape of Good Hope in South Africa | Barbara, Kerry and Ken Gorman, Toni Giliberti, Silvana Nandin and Isaac Azerad

Bora Bora, French Polynesia | Barbara Smith

Pearl Harbor memorial in Hawaii | Jalene and Jason Browning

Gonder, Ethiopia, Africa | Gregg Wiegand

Christ the Redeemer, Rio de Janeiro | Beth and Barry Williamson

Seven sisters Water Fall in Norway | Geiranger Fjord

Reykjavik, Iceland | Sherry Fischman

2019: It's Read Everywhere Submissions
by: Emma Burke Contributor

