The former Earth Fare space at The Green at Lakewood Ranch will be occupied by a Winn-Dixie store.

Jeff Preston, managing partner for The Green’s owner, West Palm Beach-based North American Development Group, confirmed the lease is being assumed by Southeastern Grocers’ Winn-Dixie chain. Preston said North American Development Group has been advised by its legal counsel the deal was finalized, however the company has not yet received the final documents.

“We are excited about the bankruptcy process being complete and finalized,” Preston said. “It was a very competitive process. Southeastern, at the end of the day, did win the auction.”

Preston said he did not yet have information on any opening dates.

Earth Fare filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware in February. The Earth Fare in Lakewood Ranch closed Feb. 24.