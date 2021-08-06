Waterside Place at Lakewood Ranch adds Italian restaurant

Lakewood Ranch Commercial has announced it has signed leases with three new businesses for its Waterside Place at Lakewood Ranch hub, including the Italian restaurant Bella Vita.

Bella Vita is being created by restauranteur Giuseppe del Sol, a co-owner of Napule in Sarasota. A release states, "This new 'cucina napolitana' will offer Lakewood Ranch residents and visitors delicious Italian cuisine in a welcoming environment inspired by Peppe’s hometown island of Ischia in the Gulf of Naples, Italy."

Also added to the Waterside Place lineup will be Bay Area Aesthetics and the new Lakewood Ranch Medical Group primary care facility.

According to a release, Bay Area Aesthetics is a locally-owned medical spa led by Amy M. Lauvray Hurlebaus, a nationally board certified advanced registered nurse practitioner. The Lakewood Ranch Medical Group primary care facility will be a 7,000 square-foot clinic.

Those businesses are set to join already-announced tenants Good Liquid Brewing Co., 3 Form Fitness, ManCave for Men, O&A Coffee Supply, CROP Juice, Duck Donuts, Korê, Paint Nail Bar, SmithLaw, The Yoga Shack and Kilwins.

Waterside Place, a 36-acre development that will offer retail, dining, wellness and entertainment, is expected to see businesses begin opening as early as October. The development overlooks mile-long Kingfisher Lake.

The hub also will offer an eight-acre park, nature trails and a water splash park. It will be the future site of the Market at Lakewood Ranch, which is expected to move from its current location at the Lakewood Ranch Medical Center in October.

“Our mantra, when it comes to leasing at Waterside Place, is to look for only best-in-class restauranteurs, retailers and shops, which has been a successful focus as shown by the quality of our current tenant list,” said Kirk Boylston, president of Lakewood Ranch Commercial, in a release.