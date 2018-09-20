Waterside at Lakewood Ranch hits milestone

Lakewood Ranch’s first major development in Sarasota County has hit a major milestone: 100 homes sold.

Builders in Waterside at Lakewood Ranch, located east of Interstate 75 and south of University Parkway, have sold 100 homes since sales began one year ago. The first residents moved in six months ago.

Waterside has two neighborhoods under development. Pulte is developing its Shoreview project, while Homes by Towne is building LakeHouse Cove. Lee Wetherington Homes and Arthur Rutenberg Homes are also building in Shoreview.

Eventually, the community will have 12 walkable communities centered around seven lakes. There will be 5,144 homes, including apartments, condos, town homes and single-family homes.