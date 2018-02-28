Waterlefe home tops residential sales at $849,000

A home in Waterlefe Golf and River Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Roger and Marianne Lindsay, of Wokingham, England, sold their home at 11011 Big Bass Place to Marc Christman, of Bradenton, for $849,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,124 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $775,000 in 2012.

Country Club East

Timothy and Diane Crowell, of Katy, Texas, sold their home at 7615 Cavendish Cove to Robert and Susan Ivey, of Bradenton, for $820,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,027 square feet of living area.

Preserve at Panther Ridge

Cary and Heather Dunn, of Sarasota, sold their home at 22547 Morning Glory Circle to Charles and Pamela Rigsby, of Bradenton, for $615,000. Built in 2004, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,490 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $525,000 in 2016.

Greenbrook Village

Darrell and Susanne Jackson, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 6606 Chickadee Lane to David Connell and Kathryn Kuelker Connell, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, for $595,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,798 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $516,800 in 2005.

Michael and Sheila Lynch, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6384 Golden Eye Glen to Kurtis Kenyon, of Lakewood Ranch, for $298,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,034 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $258,000 in 2013.

Rosedale Addition

Clark and Susana Simpson, of Rio Rancho, N.M., sold their home at 4703 Tobermory Way to James and Melissa Jones, of Bradenton, for $556,800. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,641 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $469,800 in 2015.

Greyhawk Landing West

Homes by Towne of Greyhawk Landing West LLC sold the home at 306 Ragdoll Run to Andrew and Kaitlyn Kamp, of Bradenton, for $410,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,776 square feet of living area.

Greyhawk Landing

Tyler and Marissa Herring, of Wayne, N.J., sold their home at 247 Petrel Trail to James and Ina Love, of Bradenton, for $395,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,887 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $379,000 in 2014.

Miramar Links

SRQ Property Holdings LLC sold Unit 33 condominium at 8310 Miramar Way to Reese Fuller, of Bowie, Md., for $360,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,416 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2009.

Country Club Village

LCR Financial LLC sold the home at 6619 Pebble Beach Way to Miguel and America Pelayo, of Lakewood Ranch, for $337,500. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,039 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2017.

Geoffrey Ashman sold the home at 7127 Presidio Glen to Rosalina Lao, of Edison, N.J., for $310,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,913 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,000 in 2007.

Charles and Pamela Rigsby, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8127 Lone Tree Glen to Scott Butler, trustee, of Cape Coral, for $837,300. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,932 square feet of living area.

Del Webb

Liberty Farly sold the home at 17040 Kenton Terrace to Amy and Richard Greenberg, of Lakewood Ranch, for $307,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,348 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $293,000 in 2017.

Lakewood National Golf Club

Lennar Homes LLC sold the home at 5905 Cessna Run to Eric Olsen, of Forest Hills, N.Y., for $425,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,921 square feet of living area.

Esplanade

Joseph and Evelyn Vignola, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5043 Savona Run to Jeffrey and Joyce Omansky, of Hull, Mass., for $305,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,700 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $281,100 in 2014.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Jeffrey Wright, Sharon Wright and Christopher Wright, of Gaithersburg, Md., sold their home at 8949 Stone Harbour Loop to Vlas and Kimberly Kalantzis, of Bradenton, for $292,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,019 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $372,700 in 2005.

Carriage Run at University Place

Linda and Todd Mills, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7443 Sea Island Lane to Michael and Anne Wackerbauer, of University Park, for $261,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,452 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 2008.

Lake Vista Residences

Lakewood Management Services LLC sold the Unit F-403 condominium at 7604 Lake Vista Court to Bradly Conti and Brandon Conti, of Lakewood Ranch, for $242,500. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,762 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in 2011.

Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony

John Pentsa and Dennis Pentsa, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5120 Medalist Road to Eric Petty and Melanie Hayes, of Sarasota, for $233,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,270 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $168,000 in 2014.

The Watch at Waterlefe

Allison Crawford and Luther Crawford Jr. sold their Unit 10-B condominium at 9705 Sea Turtle Terrace to Dwayne and Cindy Denison, of Bradenton, for $225,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,666 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $268,400 in 2001.

Ted and Karen Moran sold their unit 5-A condominium at 9704 Sea Turtle Terrace to Lauren and Carlos Bento, of Bradenton, for $211,500. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,156 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $170,000 in 2013.

Summerfield Village

Orion Enterprises sold the home at 12209 Hollybush Terrace to Janine Dennis, of New Braunfels, Texas, for $208,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,253 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $177,000 in 2004.

Bridgewater at Lakewood Ranch

Lennar Homes LLC sold the home at 13729 Swiftwater Way to John and Shirley Easey, of Lakewood Ranch, for $470,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,139 square feet of living area.

Terrace at River Strand

Robert and Mary Brewer, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 1736 condominium at 7019 River Hammock Drive to Janice Hackney, of Bradenton, for $202,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,156 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $164,900 in 2014.

Veranda at River Strand

Maria Russo, trustee, sold the Unit 2212 condominium at 6807 Grand Estuary Trail to Mark and Karen Anderson, of Bradenton, for $229,900. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,711 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $201,000 in 2015.

Richmond Park

John and Roxann Pecharich, trustees, of Glendale, Ariz., sold the home at 8113 Collingwood Court to Lionel and Carol Lenz, of Barrington, Ill., for $671,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,632 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $565,000 in 2015.

Waterbury Grapefruit

Chad and Denise Jenkins, of Headland, Ala., sold their home at 22226 S.R. 64 E. to Giles and Carol Pearson, of Bradenton, for $525,000. Built in 1973, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,156 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $433,000 in 2016.

River Place

Bernard Timms, of Bradenton, sold his home at 7016 74th St. Circle E. to James and Angela Nowicki, of Elgin, Ill., for $414,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,011 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $552,400 in 2006.

Watercrest

Brian O’Donnell II, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 402 condominium at 6406 Watercrest Way to Kenneth Ettinger and Robin Scheer Ettinger, of New York City, for $352,500. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,742 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $441,600 in 2005.

Country Meadows

Scott Salyer, of Spring, Texas, sold the home at 730 148th Court N.E. to Charles and Lucille DeBlieck, of Bloomingdale, N.J., for $350,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,046 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $294,900 in 2012.

Chaparral

Kathleen Modrcin, trustee, Gary Modrcin and Larry Modrcin, of University Park, sold the home at 6839 Wagon Wheel Circle to Kathleen and Russell Beck, of Severn, Md., for $305,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,732 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $163,500 in 1999.

Glenbrooke

Eugene and Marguerite Vaadi, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4629 Glenbrook Terrace to Timothy Kenney and Kristyne Kosenkov, of Sarasota, for $289,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,176 square feet of living area.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Blake and Jamie Sanderson, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the Unit 2302 condominium at 314 Winding Brook Lane to Patricia Nichols, of Rochester, N.Y., for $287,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2012.

Gates Creek

OfferPad (SPVBORROWER20) LLC sold the home at 318 111th St. E. to Douglas Wilson and Steven Harman, of Ontario, Canada, for $280,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,676 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $254,000 in 2017.

Fairfield

Jeffrey and Cynthia Stamper, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5002 Maymont Park Circle to Frank Vander and Susan Vander Kraats, of Bradenton, for $278,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,518 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,700 in 2013.

Kathleen Midboe, trustee, of Raleigh, N.C., sold the home at 4810 Maymont Park Circle to Angela Bowe and Kyle Bowe, of Eau Claire, Wis., for $255,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,422 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $238,600 in 2015.

Arthur and Linda Natal sold their home at 5312 Fairfield Blvd. to Katerina Moutzouroulias, of Bellmore, N.Y., for $250,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,422 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 2015.

River Landings Bluffs

Steven and Kristin Coad, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6109 55th Ave. Circle E. to Antonio Mesquita, of Bradenton, for $244,900. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,745 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $192,000 in 2014.

Lake Vista Residences

Avery and Linda Secrest, of Cambridge, Ohio, sold their Unit E-203 condominium at 7612 Lake Vista Court to Sheryl Moody, of Bradenton, for $270,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,762 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $170,000 in 2011.

Cottages at San Lorenzo

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 5028 San Palermo Drive to Roselande and Ronald Castor, of Bradenton, for $258,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,278 square feet of living area.

Rivers Edge

Gregory and Christine McNeely, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6709 65th Terrace E. to Alexandra Guernsey and Shane Hegarty, of Bradenton, for $230,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,447 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $172,000 in 2003.

57th Street

Andrea and Austin McLaughlin, of Bradenton, sold their home at 1420 57th St. E. to Julia and Alejandro Zevallos, of Bradenton, for $200,000. Built in 1948, it has three bedrooms, one bath, a pool and 1,820 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $160,000 in 2014.