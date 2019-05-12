Water main break affects service on Longboat Key

A pipe break near the intersection of Gulf of Mexico Drive and General Harris Street cut off water service for some neighborhoods Saturday night and led to reduced water pressure elsewhere on the island.

According to a Code Red message from the Longboat Key’s Public Works Department, the break took place around 9:40 p.m.

Water service in Hide Away Bay, and on Lyons Lane, General Harris Street, Marbury Lane, Norton Street and Penfield Street was cut off. Pressure was expected to be low islandwide until repairs were made.

Once service is restored, the neighborhoods without water would be subjected to a boil-water order for 48 hours, the town said. Under such an order, water should be brought to a rolling boil for two minutes before using. Water for drinking, cooking, ice-making and teeth brushing should be boiled.

Water for showering, bathing and washing is considered safe.