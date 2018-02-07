Water Club condominium sells for $2.8 million

A condominium in The Water Club at Longboat Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. John and Jane Kidd, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 401 condominium at 1281 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Jerald and Kathleen Kamiel, of New York City, for $2.8 million. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths and 3,460 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.3 million in 2012.

The Promenade

Marilyn Schwartz, trustee, sold the Unit 512-A condominium at 1211 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Forrest McSurdy, of Longboat Key, for $1.2 million. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,273 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $530,000 in 1995.

Fairway Bay III

Martin and Catha Abrahams, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 626 condominium at 2120 Harbourside Drive to Frank Lerner and Susan Kepes Lerner, of Longboat Key, for $730,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,031 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 1998.

Sleepy Lagoon Park

Donna and Taras Kochno, of Bradenton, sold their home at 712 Marbury Lane to Ronald Brown Jr., of Wilmington, Del., for $660,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,509 square feet of living area.

Seaplace

Suzanne Turner, Jull Ayers and Deborah Rudtke, trustees, sold the Unit G8-205-A condominium at 1925 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Sunrise Sanctuary Partners LLC for $460,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,257 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $470,000 in 2010.

Longboat Harbour

James Fox and Barbara Laffey-Fox, of University Park, sold their Unit 306 condominium at 4380 Exeter Drive to James and Holly Waite, of Rocky River, Ohio, for $320,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,168 square feet of living area.