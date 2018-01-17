Warren Roberts walks through challenges

Warren Roberts is a man of routine.

He does the same thing at the same time every day, especially his walks.

Roberts can be found walking the shoreline near Whitney Beach twice a day. It’s a routine that keeps him busy and active after two life-changing events: a bicycling crash five years ago and stroke two years ago.

Roberts, who moved to Longboat Key in 2014 after living here part time since 2003, said he doesn’t remember much about his 2013 crash.

“All I remember was some lights above me in the ambulance taking me to the hospital,” he said, adding he walked away from cycling as one of his go-to forms of daily exercise after the incident — with some motivation from his wife.

“I would either walk or ride my bicycle, but after I had that accident in 2013, Anne gave away all my bicycles, and at that point I could only walk. From that time on, I’ve walked every day.”

Now, after his stroke in 2016, those walks mean even more to him. His wife, Anne Roberts, goes so far as to call them his comeback.

Through his walking, Roberts, 84, has garnered a small following. Roberts’ neighbor John DeVito said Roberts is just one of those people you like right away.

“He’s an old athlete,” DeVito said. “He was probably a very active person, and when he had that injury, it sort of made it really tough for him. He’s committed himself to fighting his way through his weakness.”

Roberts’ stroke affected his short-term memory and hearing.

He had a pacemaker implanted, then a cochlear implant and recently had surgery to widen his ear canal for a magnet to be implanted into his other ear, which will improve his hearing.

But these setbacks haven’t stopped Roberts. He still incorporates his favorite hobbies into his everyday life — walking and writing.

Warren Roberts' neighbor John DeVito spotted Roberts on his daily morning walk in December.

His long-term memory is intact, and as a former professor, he is a wealth of knowledge. Roberts is the author of six books. He’s working on two more but isn’t sure if they’ll be published.

“I’m doing it for myself, and I love doing it,” he said.

When Roberts isn’t walking, he can be found reading the New York Times thoroughly and working on his writing. One of his upcoming projects is his autobiography.

From his career and his students, to his family history and writing career, it seems Roberts enjoys talking about those he cares about.

But, his start is one of determination that is a testament to his willpower now.

Originally, Roberts was a part of his father’s real estate and construction business, but his real passion was teaching. He was a history professor at the University at Albany for 50 years and still keeps in touch with some students.

After earning his degree in 1954, he served in the military for two years. After that experience, he joined his dad and brother in the construction business. He and Anne were married in 1957, and one day she told him he should think about going back to school to become a teacher.

He applied to the University of California-Berkeley, thinking he would get in with no problem, especially because he already had one degree. After receiving a denial letter, he drove to the university and spoke with the undergraduate dean, who told him nothing could be done. Roberts still didn’t take “no” for answer and found the history department. A professor there called the dean and told him that Roberts was serious about becoming a teacher. The dean agreed that if Roberts tried a another college first, they could talk again in the future.

Roberts attended Long Beach State. He got one B. Taking the dean up on his offer, he drove back to Berkeley the same day he finished classes at Long Beach and eventually earned three more degrees at Berkeley.

It’s this determination, one that Anne Roberts said he’s always had, that keeps Roberts in his routine today.