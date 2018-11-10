Victims of drunk drivers tell their stories in East County

Greenbrook’s Kristi Aker always will carry the pain of losing her husband, Rocky Aker, in a drunken driving crash Jan. 16, 2017, at the intersection of State Road 70 and Braden Run.

Since then, she has found support in Mothers Against Drunk Driving, which hosted the 2018 Walk Like MADD Manasota event Nov. 11 in Tom Bennett Park.

“I think it’s important to provide awareness about drunk driving,” Aker said. “This puts a face to a tragedy. I’m pretty well-known in my community, and if I can put myself out there and show how it’s affected me and my kids, maybe it will stop somebody from drunk driving.”

Tragic Statistics Every day in the U.S., an average of 29 people die as a result of drunk driving crashes.

Every day about 800 people in the U.S. are injured in a drunk driving crash.

In 2016, 9% of all drivers involved in fatal crashes during the day were drunk, compared to 30% at night.

*Statistics provided by madd.org.

Aker and her husband had lived in Lakewood Ranch 17 years prior to his death.

“This tragedy completely reshaped my family,” said Aker. “If anyone is considering driving under the influence in any way, I would say now there are so many other options. Why not get a ride from a sober friend or Uber?”

Several of the participants at Walk Like MADD Manasota had lost a loved one to drunken driving. Kristi Aker walked in the event with two of her three children, Alexis, 14, and Wyatt, 12.

Many law enforcement officials attended and visited with the participants. Among those was Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells, who said law enforcement will never stop fighting to make sure drunken drivers do not get behind the wheel.

Andrew Vanover, a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputy who patrols from Parrish to Myakka City, said certain hot spots for drunken drivers do exist. He said he gives out an increased amount of DUIs on State Road 70 between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. in eastern Manatee County.

However, Vanover said no road is safe from drunken drivers.

“This is an issue that cuts across social and economic barriers,” Vanover said. “In Lakewood Ranch, the DUIs might tend to die down earlier in the night compared to other places, but it happens everywhere.”

Visiting with so many victims of drunken drivers inspires Vanover.

“This is continued motivation for me to make sure we can protect as many people as we can by pulling people over who are driving under the influence,” he said.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Rob Spurlock said he spends more time dealing with those who break the law than visiting with victims.

“A lot of times, I think we just see the criminal side of everything,” Spurlock said. “This is a chance for us to get out in the community and meet with the families (who have been affected by drunken drivers).”