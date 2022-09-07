USF Sarasota-Manatee students pay tribute to 9/11 victims

The University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee recently paid tribute to the victims of 9/11 in a special way.

Students, staff and volunteers turned out to the college‘s campus courtyard to plant 2,977 American flags on Sept. 6. The number represented the people who died during the terrorist attacks. By the time the volunteer effort had concluded, the campus lawn was filled with American flags.

The gesture was the first of the school's plans to recognize Sept. 11. The flag placement was done in advance of a remembrance ceremony for the 21st anniversary that will be held on USF Sarasota-Manatee campus at 8:15 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9.

The service is open to the public.