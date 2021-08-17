U.S. 41 roundabout construction causes traffic delays near Ringling Causeway

Construction at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue is causing significant traffic delays for motorists, the Sarasota Police Department advised today.

The congestion is tied to the implementation of a new traffic pattern to accommodate the construction of a roundabout at the downtown intersection. Crews began work on the traffic shift Monday night, an effort that was expected to take several days to complete, according to Alice Ramos, a spokesperson working on behalf of the Florida Department of Transportation.

“The roundabout is being built to help mitigate increased traffic demands at the intersection,” Ramos said in a release. “We expect this short-term inconvenience will translate into a better and safer facility for both vehicle and pedestrian traffic for the long term.”

The state agency advised motorists to expect stop-and-go traffic and restricted movements during the switch to the new pattern, urging drivers to use alternate routes, if possible. On Tuesday, the Sarasota Police Department said it is working to get traffic moving, but the agency also suggested drivers should avoid the area if they could.

The construction at Gulfstream and U.S. 41 will create a new traffic pattern for the next phase of the roundabout project, which is expected to take 100 days. During this phase, there will be no through traffic at the intersection. Motorists will navigate a curve around the center of the intersection, a pattern illustrated in a video the Florida Department of Transportation shared.

There will be no option to head northbound along U.S. 41 through the Gulfstream intersection during this phase of construction. The state is using U.S. 301 as a northbound detour route. For northbound motorists on U.S. 41 interested in turning east at Gulfstream, FDOT recommended using Main Street as an alternate route.

Construction of the $8.6 million roundabout project is expected to continue until fall 2022. More information about the project is available on an FDOT website.