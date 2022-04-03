Unleashed dog bites woman and her pet

A Broadway Street dog owner was ordered to quarantine her pit bull terrier mix at home for 10 days and could be subject to Manatee County civil citations in connection with a biting incident on March 28, Longboat Key Police reported.

A resident of Bayou Hammock Road called police to report she and her bichon frise mix were both bitten around 10:30 a.m. when they were walking along Broadway Street near a friend’s home.

Tina Anderson reported that the unleashed pit bull mix ran up on them and bit the smaller dog on the hind legs. Anderson reported she immediate picked up her dog and was bitten on the left forearm by the larger canine.

Although fire-rescue units were called, Anderson refused medical assistance, a police report on the incident says. Anderson told police she would have her pet, named Ellie, evaluated at her veterinarian’s office. She told the Longboat Observer this week she and her dog were fine.

Dog owner Tamarra Geno told police that her dog Alli got past her while she was tending to another dog she owns. Geno said her dog ran down the street and reached Anderson before she could secure Alli and return her home to a property on Broadway Street.

Police notified Manatee County Animal Control and provided information on the dog’s vaccination records, which indicated a two-year revaccination for rabies is due in April.

Animal Control indicated to Longboat Key police that Alli would be allowed to remain in the home as a first offense, though the case would be documented in the case of further issues and that Geno would be educating her on proper care and dog-control techniques.