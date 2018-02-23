'Minor' projects still linger at diverging diamond

River Club resident Joe Picone drives through the diverging diamond intersection at University Parkway and Interstate 75 at least three times a week, whether to pick up his grandchildren from school or to go shopping.

The diverging diamond project was deemed “substantially complete” in July 2017 with all six eastbound lanes and six westbound lanes open to traffic on University Parkway.

So now, when Picone drives through the area, he wonders when it really will be finished.

“I’d like to see it done, to see the landscaping go in,” he said.

Drivers continue to negotiate hazard signs and lane closures.

The “substantially complete” deadline imposed on contractor Prince Contracting LLC earned the company a $5 million incentive for making the intersection fully usable in time for the 2017 World Rowing Championships at Nathan Benderson Park. However, it did not mean all the work on the project was finished.

Florida Department of Transportation spokesman Zachary Burch said colder weather in January and early February caused some delays in finishing construction, but he said the project, overall, is still on schedule.

“There’s drainage, signage and little things to wrap up,” he said. “You can see most of the work is done. We anticipate being completely done in mid-April.

“We can’t lay asphalt below 65 degrees,” Burch said, noting work is still being completed at night, when temperatures are lower. “The final paving on the I-75 lanes was completed (Feb. 20).”

A small section of on-ramps were paved Feb. 21 and now the contractor must wait 30 days before it can apply striping.

“We have to wait for the material itself to be ready,” Burch said.

Burch said the FDOT used to include landscaping in construction contracts but no longer does so. FDOT has set a maximum budget of $1.9 million for landscaping related to the project. It has bid the contract, but has not selected a contractor for the work.