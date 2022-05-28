Two Lakewood Ranch deaths believed to be murder-suicide

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office reported Saturday that the death of two people found Friday afternoon on the 7000 block of Lake Vista Court in Lakewood Ranch appears to be a murder-suicide.

Deputies found the bodies at the Lake Vista Condos approximately 1:30 p.m. Friday after a woman called the Sheriff's Office to say she wanted them to perform a welfare check on her sister and brother-in-law because she failed to hear from them for a week.

Because of decomposition, the victims have not been identified at this time. However, the Sheriff's Office did report the two people were believed to be a 63-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man.

The Sheriff's Office reported that suspicious circumstances were noted but did not identify the suspected cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.