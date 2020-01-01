Two killed in separate Sarasota crashes

Two people were killed overnight in separate traffic crashes in Sarasota, the Florida Highway Patrol reported on Wednesday.

The identities of both victims had not been released Wednesday morning, pending notification of family members.

In the first crash, which took place at 12:50 a.m. on South Shade Avenue at Grove Street, a 60-year-old passenger in a Honda Civic driven by a Sarasota man was killed. The Florida Highway Patrol reported the Civic, which was northbound on Shade Avenue, turned left to Grove Street and collided with a southbound Ford Explorer. The driver of the Civic and the driver of the Explorer sustained minor injuries.

The FHP said charges are pending the completion of an ongoing investigation.

In the second crash, reported at 3:55 a.m. on Tamiami Trail at Bay Street, a Chevy Impala, driving north, crossed a curbed median and the southbound lanes and crashed into a traffic signal pole on the southbound side of the road. No one else was injured.