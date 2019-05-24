Truck fire prompts street closures in downtown Sarasota

A fire involving a recycling-collection truck this morning has prompted first responders to close Central Avenue and Pineapple Avenue in the Five Points area of downtown Sarasota.

Numerous fire-rescue units were called to the scene in the 1300 block of First Street around 8:25 a.m. About 30 minutes later, Sarasota Police said firefighters have brought the fire under control, but streets in the area will remain closed while cleanup operations take place.

Sarasota Public Works Department crews are assisting with the cleanup, and a replacement truck is on the way.

The Sarasota Police say streets will likely be closed until about 10:30 a.m.