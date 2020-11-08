Tropical storm prompts Sarasota school district to cancel classes Monday

Schools and school district offices will be closed on Monday, Sarasota County Schools announced Sunday night.

According to a statement from a school district spokeswoman, the Sarasota County Emergency Operations Team determined the path of Tropical Storm Eta could bring significant rain and sustained winds of 40 mph, with gusts to 50 mph to the area.

Sarasota County is under a tropical storm watch in anticipation of a strengthening storm moving into the Gulf of Mexico on a forecast path that could affect Southwest Florida weather for days.

Manatee County schools posted a notice on its website on Sunday evening stating classes would be open and operating normally.

Sunday evening, the storm was located about 90 miles south of Miami with sustained winds of about 65 mph.

Eta could intensify into a hurricane by Monday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.