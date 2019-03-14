Update: Lanes reopened on Interstate 75 after Sarasota County crash

Update: All travel lanes on Interstate 75 are open, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Previous story: Heading south from Sarasota for a spring training baseball game or other activity?

Plan on packing some extra patience or finding another route.

A traffic crash involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup towing a boat has jammed up southbound Interstate 75 south of Clark Road, witnesses and the Florida Highway Patrol say.

One minor injury was reported.

The FHP reports one of three southbound lanes is open and traffic is moving very slowly.

FHP investigators say the tractor-trailer overturned and came to rest off the road. The boat fell off its trailer and came to rest in the travel lanes.