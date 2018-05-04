Sarasota was one of the four locations highlighted on the TODAY show on May 4 as somewhere to travel “off the beaten path” on Memorial Day weekend.

Travel director for Travel + Leisure magazine Jacqui Gifford appeared on Megyn Kelly TODAY to name Sarasota an “unexpected” good option for the holiday, along with Chicago, Denver and the Berkshires in Massachusetts.

Gifford lauded the “sugar-soft white sand” and recommended people stay at the Siesta Key Palms Hotel. The article also recommends visitors check out the Southside Village, St. Armands Circle, the Ringling Museum of Art and the Sarasota Farmers Market.

The recommendation comes three weeks away from what may be the busiest weekend of the year for tourism in the area.

Last year Siesta residents had concerns about visitors leaving trash on the beach and parking illegally, and Longboat Key saw an influx of police activity.