Town commissioners expected to vote on proposed changes to restaurant parking

The Longboat Key Town Commission is scheduled to meet virtually yet again.

Commissioners are set to meet at 1 p.m. Monday using Zoom.

Here’s a preview of what the Town Commission is expected to discuss:

Proposed changes to restaurant parking

In March, town commissioners voted 6-1 to move ahead with proposed rules requiring one parking space for every 150 square feet of floor area in the entire restaurant. Commissioner Ed Zunz was the lone commissioner to vote against the proposal during its first reading.

On Monday, commissioners are set to discuss the proposal again, which accounts for both customers and restaurant staff.

The town requires one parking space for every four patron seats at a restaurant, based on maximum capacity.

Response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Town Manager Tom Harmer is set to discuss how the town has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harmer’s presentation on Monday is only informational, but his latest executive order is set to be re-evaluated no later than Sunday.

While the town’s public beach parking and recreational facilities remain closed as of Thursday afternoon, they could reopen next week depending on what Harmer decides.

Earlier this month, Sarasota city leaders voted to reopen Lido Beach and Manatee County commissioners voted to lift two-hour parking time limits at county beaches.

Filling the Planning and Zoning Board vacant seat

The commission must also find a replacement on the Planning and Zoning Board to fill a vacancy created by BJ Bishop.

In March, Bishop was elected to the Town Commission.

Commissioners have previously expressed the desire to meet some of the candidates in person. However, concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented the commission from hosting a meet-and-greet event.

The commission is expected to discuss how it wants to fill the vacancy on the P&Z Board and to fill open seats on the Zoning Board of Adjustment and Citizens’ Tax Oversight Committee.

There are four ways to tune in to Monday’s meeting:

1. Listen to the meeting on the phone: Anyone can listen on the phone by dialing 1-646-558-8656. When the meeting ID is requested, enter 267390984 and then press the # key.

2. Watch the meeting online, but not participate: As always with town commission meetings, anyone can watch the livestream at https://www.longboatkey.org/towngovernment/commission-meetings-live.

3. Watch the meeting online and provide public comment before the meeting: Follow the instructions in the second step. People can also provide written comments by 10 a.m. Monday. To provide written comments, email Town Clerk Trish Shinkle at [email protected], send regular mail to 501 Bay Isles Road, Longboat Key, FL, 34228, or submit an online form available on the town’s website at www.longboatkey.org.

4. Watch the meeting and participate during the public comment and/or public hearing using a conferencing service called Zoom: Anyone wanting to speak during the virtual meeting must complete a request-to-speak form by 10 a.m. Monday. The form is available starting at noon Friday. Except for the public hearing agenda item, all public comments will happen at the start of meeting for both agenda and non-agenda items. The town asks for anyone wanting to speak to indicate which specific agenda item number on their request-to-speak form.

Zoom instructions: Anyone wanting to virtually attend and watch Monday’s meeting using Zoom can use the link https://zoom.us/j/267390984. People can watch using a computer, tablet or smartphone.

If using a tablet or smartphone, you will need to download the free Zoom app from your device’s app store. Computers will automatically download and install the Zoom program.

The meeting ID is 267390984.

Before the meeting, anyone needing more information or help can contact:

For public comment questions: Trish Shinkle, Town Clerk, [email protected] or (941) 316-1999

For questions on connecting to the meeting: Jason Keen, Information Technology Director, [email protected] or (941) 316-1999.

Click or tap here to view the agenda for Monday's Town Commission meeting.

