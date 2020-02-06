Tower Residences condo sells for $2.65 million

A condominium in The Tower Residences tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Steven Spector and James Polack, trustees, of Moline, Ill., sold the Unit 1502 condominium at 35 Watergate Drive to Edward Wroble and Lynn Wentworth, of Sarasota, for $2.65 million. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 3,751 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.6 million in 2004.

SARASOTA

The Savoy on Palm

Mary Alice McGovern, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 403 condominium at 401 S. Palm Ave. to John and Rita Hummel, of Sarasota, for $1.81 million. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,975 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,394,700 in 2006.

Top sellers around the area SIESTA KEY Siesta Beach: Michael and Stacy Milligan, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 5018 Commonwealth Drive to Max Investments LLC for $790,000. The first property was built in 1954, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,484 square feet of living area. The second was built in 1990, it has one bedroom, one bath and 471 square feet of living area. They sold for $700,000 in 2014. PALMER RANCH Prestancia: Robert Benfari and Judith Benfari, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4250 Boca Pointe Drive to Lincoln and Luz Child, of Sarasota, for $820,000. Built in 1991, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,322 square feet of living area. It sold for $765,000 in 2014. OSPREY The Woodlands at Rivendell: James and Kathleen Dewey, trustees, sold the home at 1159 Mallard Marsh Drive to Robert Walker and Judith McManus-Murray, of Osprey, for $655,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,302 square feet of living area. It sold for $585,000 in 2010. NOKOMIS Roberts Road: Charlie Ann Syprett, Guardian, of Sarasota, sold the home at 219 Roberts Road to Borgmann LLC for $619,900. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,007 square feet of living area.

Burns Court Villas

Nicholas and Susan Debellis, of Easton, Conn., sold their Unit 16 condominium at 1521 Oak St. to Hobart and Janis Swan, of Sarasota, for $1.05 million. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,910 square feet of living area. It sold for $950,000 in 2017.

Bay Plaza

Benjamin Meluskey, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 10B condominium at 1255 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Mary Ellen Shapiro and Ronald Shapiro, trustees, of Cincinnati, for $950,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,042 square feet of living area. It sold for $655,000 in 2010.

The Condominium on the Bay

Thomas and Kathleen Krazit sold their Unit 702 condominium at 888 Blvd. of the Arts to David Weir, of Sarasota, for $559,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,288 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2007.

Gulf Gate

Anne Chauvet, of Scottsdale, Ariz., sold her home at 6423 White Sands Terrace to Daniel and Katherine Ceaser, of Sarasota, for $513,000. Built in 1961, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,786 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2013.

William and Jean Spaeth, of Philadelphia, sold their home at 3360 Kenmore Drive to Robin Hsu and Matura Suksai, of Tampa, for $298,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,616 square feet of living area. It sold for $144,900 in 2010.

Betty Herman, of Bradenton, sold her home at 6605 Bluewater Ave. to Stacey Lynn Wrazen, of Sarasota, for $273,500. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,882 square feet of living area.

Huntington Pointe

Bonita and Chester Rhoades, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4281 Hearthstone Drive to Michael O’Connor and Patricia Anderson, of Sarasota, for $430,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,337 square feet of living area. It sold for $392,000 in 2015.

Homecroft

Edna Zimmerman, of Akron, Pa., sold her home at 3406 Bimini St. to Palm Tree Properties LLC for $405,000. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,287 square feet of living area.

South Gate

Equity Trust Co. sold the home at 2315 Tulip St. to Karin Swanson, of Sarasota, for $370,000. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,584 square feet of living area. It sold for $115,000 in 2004.

C&T Property Group LLC sold the home at 2585 Sunnyside St. to Worth and Erin Graham, of Sarasota, for $268,700. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,588 square feet of living area. It sold for $176,000 in 2019.

Valencia Terrace

Lori Fountain, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1220 16th St. to Qi Xin Chen and Ngoc Nguyen, of Bradenton, for $325,000. Built in 1940, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,558 square feet of living area. It sold for $245,000 in 2004.

Ashton Enclave Land Condominium

Ashton Enclave Inc. sold the Unit 5 condominium at 2890 Ashton Road to Kristin Hale, of Sarasota, for $300,000. Built in 2011, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 1,848 square feet of living area. It sold for $430,000 in 2016.

Broadway Promenade

William and Anna Pereira, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 1205 condominium at 1064 N. Tamiami Trail to Ana Christina Argolo Lages, of Sarasota, for $279,900. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,222 square feet of living area. It sold for $202,000 in 2008.

Pelican Cove

Lawrence Smith, trustee, of Stow, Mass., sold the Unit 126 condominium at 1677 Brookhouse Circle to Robin Grass and Una Warde, of Dunedin, for $255,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,489 square feet of living area. It sold for $85,000 in 1983.

Sapphire Heights

Dawn Selders, of Metter, Ga., sold her home at 4730 Winchester Drive to Nadine Baez, of Sarasota, for $250,000. Built in 1951, it has three bedrooms, one bath and 1,002 square feet of living area. It sold for $48,000 in 2011.

SIESTA KEY

Twin Oak Pond

Fredrick Snowden IV and Angelique LoRocco, of Dallas, sold their home at 5239 Winding Way to Nancy and Howard Cohen, of Sarasota, for $683,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,512 square feet of living area. It sold for $655,900 in 2018.

Siesta’s Bayside

Margaret Vaughn, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 620 Venice Lane to Eugene and Janice Griffin, of Denver, for $520,000. Built in 1971, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,907 square feet of living area. It sold for $119,000 in 1988.

Our House at the Beach

Hua Gao and Xiaoxi Qiao, of San Jose, Calif., sold their Unit C-217 condominium at 1151 Lake House Circle to Juan and Martha Pereira, of Katy, Texas, for $484,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,352 square feet of living area. It sold for $425,500 in 2008.

PALMER RANCH

Turtle Rock

Cosmo Zanna, trustee, of Toms River, N.J., sold the home at 8315 Deerbrook Circle to Kevin and Denise Cail, of Sarasota, for $489,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,732 square feet of living area.

Erica Vranich sold her home at 7912 Meadow Rush Loop to Stephen and Diana Hall, of Ontario, Canada, for $475,000. Built in 1998, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,441 square feet of living area.

Kevin and Denise Cali, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5113 Redbriar Court to Jeffrey and Michelle Costa, of Sarasota, for $376,900. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,910 square feet of living area. It sold for $285,000 in 2012.

Esplanade on Palmer Ranch

Scott Coyne, of Venice, sold his home at 5393 Popoli Way to James Michael Carter and James Ross Carter, of Sarasota, for $465,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,918 square feet of living area. It sold for $438,700 in 2018.

Villagewalk

Richard and Beata Hackel, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5869 Ferrara Drive to Nancy Hofstetter, trustee, of Sarasota, for $410,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,008 square feet of living area. It sold for $400,00 in 2016.

Isles of Sarasota

Art Dryce, of Palm Harbor, Debra Bass, of Ft. Myers, Mimi Dryce Schultz, of Silver Springs, Md., and Norma Dryce, of Palm Harbor, sold their home at 1836 Burgos Drive to Marc Gebeloff, of Berlin, Conn., for $272,500. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It sold for $360,800 in 2006.

OSPREY

Park Trace Estates

John Shesler and Cheryl Thrift, trustees, Juanita Barnes, Teresa Manypenny Delong, April ManyPenny Raines and Joshua Manypenny sold their home at 192 Park Trace Blvd. to Marc and Anne Elizabeth Hoogstraten, of Osprey, for $570,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,023 square feet of living area.

Heron Bay Club

J. Sumner and Irene Bagby sold their Unit 5 condominium at 758 Sarabay Road to Paul and Kathleen Devita, of Osprey, for $330,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,392 square feet of living area. It sold for $175,000 in 1999.