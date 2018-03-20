Tornado watch in effect for Sarasota, Manatee counties

The possibility of severe weather in Sarasota and Manatee counties has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a tornado watch until 7 p.m. on March 20.

A tornado watch means that weather conditions are favorable for the development of a tornado. If conditions worsen later today, some areas may be issued a tornado warning, meaning that severe weather is imminent.

Thunderstorms are expected to start in the state late this morning and spread southward, likely reaching Sarasota County sometime around 2 p.m.

Some storms may be “strong to severe,” with wind gusts up to 60 mph, hail up to 2 inches in diameter and a tornado or two all possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Strong rip currents on beaches are expected between 2-11 p.m. tonight.

These forecasts come at the same time as voters head to the polls in both Sarasota and Manatee counties, both voting on a supplemental property tax that will grant additional funding to schools. Voters have until 7 p.m. to cast their votes.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.