Early, in-person voting has come to a close after a seven-day run, but vote-by-mail ballots are still arriving, and voting precincts in Sarasota and Manatee counties will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Voters in Sarasota may cast ballots for or against renewing Sarasota County Schools’ optional 1-mill property tax. Manatee voters also have a 1-mill optional property tax to decide on, that school district’s first such tax.
On Longboat Key, three town commission seats are contested, along with referendums on a charter revision and the financing of fire station renovations.
Polls will remain open until 7 p.m.
Rain is in the forecast on Tuesday. According to weather.com, the likelihood of rain and storms increases throughout the day.
Rain is in the forecast on Tuesday. According to weather.com, the likelihood of rain and storms increases throughout the day.

For voter information, visit votemanatee.com (941-741-3823) or sarasotavotes.com (941-861-8600).