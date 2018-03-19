 Skip to main content
by: Eric Garwood Managing Editor

Early, in-person voting has come to a close after a seven-day run, but vote-by-mail ballots are still arriving, and voting precincts in Sarasota and Manatee counties will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Voters in Sarasota may cast ballots for or against renewing Sarasota County Schools’  optional 1-mill property tax.  Manatee voters also have a 1-mill optional property tax to decide on, that school district’s first such tax.

On Longboat Key, three town commission seats are contested, along with referendums on a charter revision and the financing of fire station renovations.

Polls will remain open until 7 p.m.

In Sarasota County:

In Manatee County:

In Longboat Key

Rain is in the forecast on Tuesday. According to weather.com, the likelihood of rain and storms increases throughout the day.

For voter information, visit votemanatee.com (941-741-3823) or sarasotavotes.com (941-861-8600).

