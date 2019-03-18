Top real estate transaction: $460,000

The house at 815 Westlake Drive was the top real estate transaction for the week of Dec. 23 to Feb. 13 in Plantation Bay. John and Renae See, of Champlin, Minnesota, sold the house to Stephen Burroughs, of Ormond Beach, for $460,000. Built in 2006, the house has four bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a fireplace, swimming pool and 2,652 square feet. It sold in 2016 for $441,000.

Andrew and Mary Hoffman, of Ormond Beach, sold 822 Westlake Drive to Richter Goodfriend, of Tullahoma, Tennessee, for $436,000. Built in 2005, the house has four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a swimming pool and 2,616 square feet. It sold 2005 for $413,900.

Alexandr and Galina Donets sold 36 Gale Lane to David and Amy Samuels, of Ormond Beach, for $420,000. Built in 1995, the house has four bedrooms, three baths, a fireplace, swimming pool and 2,555 square feet. It sold in 2016 for $226,000.

David Schmahmann, of Brookline, Massachusetts, sold 1063 Hampstead Lane to William Donohue, of Ormond Beach, for $420,000. Built in 2001, the house has four bedrooms, three baths, a swimming pool and 3,208 square feet. It sold in 2015 for $475,000. Following is a partial list of the week’s other sales.

Nicholas and Janet Reila, of New Smyrna Beach, sold 1312 Harwick Lane to Eleonora Ball, of Ormond Beach, for $420,000. Built in 2014, the house has three bedrooms, two baths, a swimming pool and 2,407 square feet. It sold in 2014 for $418,700.

Niloufar Kargar, of Ormond Beach, sold 604 Aldenham Lane to Shannon Brooks, of Ormond Beach, for $380,000. Built in 2016, the house has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,961 square feet. It sold in 2016 for $298,100.

Stephen and Nancy Gustafson, of Ormond Beach, sold 1257 Royal Pointe Lane to Pete and Linda Ware, of Ormond Beach, for $335,000. Built in 2006, the house has three bedrooms, two baths, a fireplace, swimming pool and 2,089 square feet. It sold in 2013 for $265,000.

Lorraine English, of Gainesville, Georgia, sold 1304 Harwick Lane to Tessie Miller and Mark Richman, of Ormond Beach, for $330,000. Built in 2006, the house has four bedrooms, two baths, a fireplace and 2,404 square feet. It sold in 2015 for $320,000.

Samuel and Pamela Gualardo, and Zachary Gualardo, of Salix, Pennsylvania, and Alexi Gualardo, of Uniontown, Pennsylvania, sold 1237 Harwick Lane to William Snyder, of Ormond Beach, for $325,000. Built in 2007, the house has three bedrooms, two baths, a swimming pool and 2,151 square feet. It sold in 2009 for $273,000.

Mohammadreza Minouci and Zohreh Nowzary, of Ormond Beach, sold 1300 Harwick Lane to Bill and Sandy Nguyen, of Ormond Beach, for $320,000. Built in 2011, the house has three bedrooms, two baths, a fireplace and 2,124 square feet. It sold in 2011 for $282,960.

George and Frances Sampson, of Palm Coast, sold 605 Moss Creek Drive to Richard and Cara Szeles, of Ormond Beach, for $313,000. Built in 1993, the house has three bedrooms, two baths, a fireplace, swimming pool and 2,090 square feet. It sold in 2009 for $220,000.

Thomas and Frieda Steinjann, individually and as trustees, sold 56 Kingsley Circle to Terry and Sandra Shockley, as trustees, for $285,000. Built in 1998, the house has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,147 square feet. It sold in 2000 for $167,500.

Stoney Montgomery, of Jacksonville Beach, sold 439 Long Cove Road to Carlos Garcia and Sabastiana Zimmitti-Garcia, of Ormond Beach, for $260,000. Built in 1993, the house has three bedrooms, two baths, a fireplace, swimming pool and 2,129 square feet. It sold in 2002 for $192,500.

Prestwick at Plantation Bay, of Daytona Beach, sold 850 Aldenham Lane to Timothy and Catherine McCardell, of Northville, Michigan, for $258,914. Built in 2018, the townhouse has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,086 square feet.

Prestwick at Plantation Bay, of Daytona Beach, sold 840 Aldenham Lane to Jeffrey and Robin Williams, of Ormond Beach, for $257,630. Built in 2018, the house has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,510 square feet.

Linda Caponigro, of Bangor, Pennsylvania, sold 1104 Kilkenny Lane to Ardsley Ames, of Ormond Beach, for $235,000. Built in 2014, the house has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,081 square feet. It sold in 2014 for $224,900.

Resolute Properties Ltd., of Norfolk, United Kingdom, sold 1044 Kilkenny Lane to Martin Carroll and Renee Gori-Carroll, of Spring Lake, North Carolina, for $226,500. Built in 2013, the townhouse has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,510 square feet. It sold in 2014 for $204,800.

Anthony and Debra Zambuto, and Lisa Ferrigno, of St. Augustine, sold 1337 Hansberry Lane to Marc and Patricia Schwartz, of Ormond Beach, for $222,000. Built in 2009, the house has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,604 square feet. It sold in 2015 for $86,000.

Stephen and Charlotte Burgess, of Jacksonville, sold 702 Aldenham Lane to Kathleen Nelson, of Ormond Beach, for $218,500. Built in 2017, the townhouse has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,510 square feet. It sold in 2017 for $204,500.

Dennis Magnotti, of Ormond Beach, sold 1304 Hansberry Lane to Tatiana and Edouard Nesvijski, of Ormond Beach, for $210,00. Built in 2005, the townhouse has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,604 square feet. It sold in 2011 for $120,000.

John Adams, of Adams, Cameron & Co. Realtors, contributed to this report.