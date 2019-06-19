Three killed in Ringling Causeway crash

Three people were killed overnight in a traffic crash on Ringling Causeway, police said this morning.

All lanes of the link between the mainland and barrier islands were closed between Sunset Drive and Bird Key Park for hours following the crash which took place just after midnight. Traffic resumed a normal flow in both directions around 6 a.m.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash and have not publicly identified the victims. Police said the vehicle was traveling west on the causeway when it crashed near Bird Key. No one else was in the car, and no other injuries were reported.

Police have not yet determined what factors led to the single-vehicle incident. Police urge caution in the area, even though lanes have reopened to traffic.