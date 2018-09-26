This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Sept. 27

THURSDAY

Summertime Local Time Tina Marrelli

11 a.m. at BookStore1, 12 S. Palm Ave.

Free

Call 365-7900.

Health care continues to be a hot-button topic throughout the U.S., but especially in cities like Sarasota where many people are considering who will take care of them as they age. Tina Marrelli’s book “A Guide for Caregiving: What’s Next?” offers advice for those watching over loved ones toward the end of their life. Marrelli will share insight she gained after caring for her 96-year-old father-in-law for three years in her home.

2nd Annual Sarasota High School Alumni Art Show

2:15 p.m. at Sarasota High School, 2155 Bahia Vista St.

Free

Email [email protected].

Admire the work of some of Sarasota’s youngest — and most promising — artists at this alumni show for Sarasota High graduates. The exhibit, which features visual art pieces of several styles, will be open to the public 2:15-3 p.m. through Sept. 28.

Soul Blues Sensation Johnny Rawls

7:30 p.m. at The Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St.

$10

Call 388-7539.

The term “soul blues” was coined to describe the music of Johnny Rawls, the award-winning guitarist, vocalist, songwriter and record producer who is set to hit The Blue Rooster stage this weekend. After more than 50 years in the music industry, Rawls knows how to put on a show. Come listen to his beloved sound with “Doc” Oren Plous on keyboards, Michael Dempsey on bass and Rick Andre on drums.

Origami Air Monthly Poetry/Storytelling Slam

7:30 p.m. at Origami Air, 1063 Patterson Drive

$5 to watch, $3 if you’re reading

Call 468-4049.

Prepare for some serious snapping, because the last Thursday of every month is now poetry slam night at Origami Air. Whether you’re a poet (and you didn’t even know it) or just a fan of the spoken or written word, check out these monthly themed evenings. The September theme is “SCREAM: Vent your frustrations!”

FRIDAY

Demo at the FWS Annual Convention

9 a.m. at Hyatt Regency Sarasota, 1000 Boulevard of the Arts

Free

Call 746-2862.

Sarasota is all about watercolor painting this month with the opening of The Ringling’s “Watercolors from the Permanent Collection” and the single-largest watercolor event in the state: The Florida Watercolor Society’s 47th Annual Convention and Exhibit. Miami-based painter Jaimie Cordero will lead this demonstration, explaining her process of making transparent watercolor works.

‘Suds: The Rocking ’60s Musical Soap Opera’

7:30 p.m. at Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice

$15-$30

Call 488-1115.

Slide (on slippery, soap-covered floors) back into the 1960s with this fun-soaked musical. Cindy is a lonely laundromat attendant who finds herself sans boyfriend on her birthday. Desperate, all of a sudden her spirits are lifted by two guardian angels who appear to save her from despair. They sing a plethora of ’60s hits as they attempt to make her feel better — and search for a man. Runs through Oct. 21.

Nik’s Pick: Opening Night Film: 'TransMilitary'

The U.S. military is the largest employer of transgender people in the U.S. (around 15,500 transgender people serve as of 2014, according to a Williams Institute study), yet until 2016, they were banned from serving openly. This opening night film for the 2018 Fabulous Independent Film Festival, Sarasota’s LGBTQ film festival, is a documentary following the four trans members of the military who risked everything by coming out as trans to top brass officials in the Pentagon with the goal of attaining the equal right to serve.

If You Go

When: 8 p.m. Friday

Where: Burns Court Cinema, 506 Burns Court

Tickets: $10

Info: Call 955-3456.

Ghosts & Gruesomes Tour

8 p.m. at Key Culinary Tours, 301 John Ringling Blvd.

$18

Call 893-4664.

Hop on this ghoulish tour ... if you dare. Learn about Sarasota’s mysterious past, from ghost stories to creepy murder cases, on this 75-minute walking tour to see Sarasota’s dark side. Not recommended for small children.

SATURDAY

4th Annual Oktoberfest

11 a.m. at Mandeville Beer Garden, 428 N. Lemon Ave.

Free admission

Call 954-8688.

Throw on your best dirndl or lederhosen and get ready to dance to a polka band at this all-day beer festival. Choose from myriad German beers on tap, all available in liter steins that guests get to keep with the purchase of their favorite Deutsche brew.

Don't Miss: S’Mac Down Mac N’ Cheese Cook-off

Sorry to be cheesy, but this event sounds like a whole bunch of culinary fun. Leave your fear of saturated fats and calories at the door because this Sarasota Young Professionals fundraiser is offering this tasting of the area’s most delicious macaroni and cheese dishes. Taste the recipe from seven vendors and vote for your favorite to be dubbed supreme ruler of all the macs (that’s what it should be called, at least).

If You Go

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: JDub’s Brewing Co. & Tap Room, 1215 Mango Ave.

Tickets: $20; $10 for members

Info: Call 556-4038.

Eco-Logical Art Show

7 p.m. at The Mable, 2831 N. Tamiami Trail

Free

Call 487-7373.

Show your support for Sarasota and Bradenton artists this weekend at the new bar located in the building that was previously home to Growler’s Pub. Environmental art in a variety of mediums will be on display, and visitors can mingle with creators while sipping beer and wine and nibbling on snacks. A local biologist will also host a short talk on red tide and answer questions regarding environmental topics related to the show.

FST Improv Presents: The More You Know

7:30 p.m. at Bowne’s Lab Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

$15

Call 366-9000.

It’s officially fall (in case Starbucks hasn’t reminded you enough), so that means it’s time for a back-to-school improv show. This new FST creation is themed as a John Hughes-style schoolyard rom-com, and the audience will pick what hilarious twists and turns the improvisers will take with the plot.

Dance Party

7:30 p.m. at Sarasota Event Center, 600 N. Beneva Road

$10, $33 VIP

Call 366-4449.

Head to the self-proclaimed largest dance floor in the Sarasota area to bust a move and enjoy live music by Reverend Barry & The Funk. These soulful jams and funky live horn section will keep you grooving through the night — and so will your first drink, which is free if you pay your $10 admission in advance.

SUNDAY

HD at the Opera House Presents ‘Don Pasquale’

1:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$20

Call 328-1300.

Musical Director Riccardo Chailly continues to travel through the Italian repertoire with this classic, filmed at the Teatro alla Scala in Milan. Donizetti’s first work, “Don Pasquale” gets a fresh look with this new production signed by Davide Livermore. The story follows elder bachelor Don Pasquale as he aims to get his nephew, Ernesto, to stop mooching off him by marrying the widow Ernesto loves.

Drag Queen Bingo Bonanza

8 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$20

Call 925-3869.

End your month with a night full of naughty entertainment. Join local drag queen Beneva Fruitville for an evening of bingo, live performances and lots of prizes provided by Kinky Kitty. Beneva welcomes guest drag stars. Show is for those aged 18 and up only.

TUESDAY

Film Screening: ‘Salt of the Earth’

7 p.m. at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court

$5 suggested donation

Call 545-5635.

Sarasota Industrial Workers of the World is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a screening of this pro-labor, anti-racist feminist film. The setting is Empire Zinc mine in New Mexico, where Mexican-American men go on strike to fight for safer working conditions and to put an end to racial discrimination. But at the same time, the men ignore their wives’ comments about household work and poor conditions in their company-owned homes — until an injunction causes a surprising gender role reversal.

Modern Works Festival

8 p.m. at Urbanite Theatre, 1487 Second St.

$15; $5 students

Call 321-1397.

This exploration of new works by female playwrights is the first of its kind for Sarasota. The top three plays, “The Space in Between” by Mercedes White, “Stalking” by Jayne Hannah and “The Violet Sisters” by Gina Femia will each have three readings that are open to the public and less than half the cost of a regular Urbanite Theatre ticket. Patrons who see all three plays are eligible to vote for their favorite, and the winner receives a $5,000 grand prize.