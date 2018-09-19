This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Sept. 20

THURSDAY, SEPT. 20

Summertime Local Time Linda Lee Schell

11 a.m. at BookStore1, 12 S. Palm Ave.

Free

Call 365-7900.

Linda Lee Schell loves to live in the fantasy world of her youth, and it makes for plenty of great writing material. Her fantasy-adventure chapter books aim to expand the imaginations of her young readers while also exposing them to new cultures. This book talk will address her latest works, “A Key West Story” and the “Gracie” series, which both use animals to tell stories of conflict, leadership and wanderlust.

Don't Miss: Out of the Opera Pit

Sarasota Orchestra is back for a new season with a concert that makes the cherished chamber works of three opera composers — Rossini, Verdi and Wagner — center stage. Natalie Helm and John Miller will take on Rossini’s Duo for Cello and Bass, Christopher Takeda, Daniel Jordan, Steven Laraia and Natalie Helm will perform Verdi’s String Quartet and the entire chamber group will close with Wagner’s “Siegfried Idyll.”

If You Go

When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Holley Hall, 709 N. Tamiami Trail

Tickets: From $36

Info: Call 953-3434.

Rise Above Performing Arts Presents ‘13 The Musical’

7:30 p.m. at Glenridge Performing Arts Center, 7333 Scotland Way

$17

Call 702-4747.

Being a 13-year-old is hard. You don’t know who you are or where you fit in, especially with labels like geek and jock forcing you into a box. Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown created a knockout rock score for this coming-of-age musical that follows preteen Evan Goldman as he’s forced to trade his fast-paced New York City lifestyle for that of a sleepy Indiana town in the wake of his parents’ divorce. Runs through Sept. 23

Jerry Seinfeld

9:30 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

From $88.25

Call 953-3368.

One of the most successful comedy series on TV would not have been possible without an iconic comic to lead it. Jerry Seinfeld’s career took off in 1981 after a memorable first appearance on “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson.” Eight years later, he partnered with comedian Larry David to make the Emmy, Golden Globe and People’s Choice award-winning series beloved the world over. Watch this legend’s stand-up to experience his highly relatable sense of humor.

Classic Movies at the Opera House presents ‘The Great Caruso’

7:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$10

Call 328-1300.

This highly fictionalized look into the rise of Naples native Enrico Caruso follows his path from a young choir singer to the highest ranks of the opera world. Along the way he falls in love with two women whose fathers want nothing to do with him — apparently being a peasant male singer in the 19th century was undesirable — and he begins to distance himself from his family to achieve his dream.

‘Annie Get Your Gun’

7:30 p.m. at The Players Centre for Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail

$27; $32 premium

Call 365-2494.

Most people know Annie Oakley as a famous sharpshooter who happened to be a woman. But did you know she fell in love with (and later married) the same man she beat at the age of 15 in her first shooting contest? This show follows Oakley and Frank E. Butler’s romance, which faced a major roadblock when Oakley eclipsed him as the main attraction of Buffalo Bill’s “Wild West Show.” Runs through Oct. 7.

‘Unexpected Guest’

8 p.m. at The Island Players Theater, 10009 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria

$20

Call 778-5755.

Agatha Christie knows a thing or two about mystery, and this thriller is no exception. Follow the unexpected twists and turns of this expertly crafted story, which opens (of course on a foggy night) with Michael Starkwedder finding his friend Richard Warwick dead on the floor. Warwick’s wife, Laura, is standing next to him holding a gun — but Starkwedder thinks she’s innocent and has other ideas about who deserves the blame. Runs through Sept. 30.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 21

‘The Agency of Architecture’ Meetup

5:30 p.m. at Center for Architecture Sarasota, 265 S. Orange Ave.

$25; $20 members

Call 350-5430.

The role of architecture is always changing, but what is the responsibility of the modern architect in relation to noninclusive spaces? Architect, artist and urban planner Germane Barnes will answer this question and more at his lecture for Center for Architecture members and nonmembers alike. Barnes is perhaps best known in Florida for reviving Miami suburb Opa-Locka, noted for its Moorish Revival architecture.

Nik’s Pick: 'The Cosmic Guide Experience'

The Art, Rhythm & Culture Festival presents this multigenerational collaboration. For one night only, local musical artists Ryanito (Ryan Larranaga) and Michael Mendez will be performing Ryanito’s “The Cosmic Guide” LP accompanied by The Pops Orchestra of Bradenton. There will also be a live painting from Zulu Painter.

If You Go

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Where: Neel Performing Arts Center, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton

Tickets: From $25

Info: Call 284-1463.

Art Ovation Hotel’s Exhibition Unveiling Celebration

6 p.m. at Art Ovation Hotel, 1255 N. Palm Ave.

Free

Call 316-0808 .

One of downtown’s newest hangouts is debuting two new exhibits, “Reimagining Georgia O’Keeffe and Alfred Stieglitz: 2018” and “Transparencies.” The first of the two is a collaboration with Alfstad& Contemporary Gallery aiming to explore the question of what these iconic artists would create if they were alive today. The second, just in time for the upcoming Florida Watercolor Society Convention, features portrait, still-life and landscape watercolor pieces inspired by the West Coast of Florida. Enjoy complimentary cocktails, food tastings, tours, performances by Sarasota Contemporary Dance and more.

‘Lend Me a Tenor’

7:30 p.m. at Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice

$15 to $25

Call 488-1115.

Playwright Kenneth Ludwig can get anyone laughing with this hilarious play about a historic night at the Cleveland Opera Company gone wrong. Famous tenor Tito Merelli arrives to perform in Rossini and Verdi’s “Otello.” But after a series of unfortunate (yet hilarious) events, he takes a double dose of tranquilizers, creating a domino effect of other mishaps that leads to a mistaken identity. Runs through Oct. 7.

Laura Benanti

7:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

From $25

Call 328-1300.

In the last of Sarasota Opera House Presents, a series of intimate one-night summer concerts, Tony Award-winning actress Laura Benanti will sing many of the songs that helped define her career and share personal stories of her professional and personal life. Widely known recently for her roles on TV shows such as “The Detour,” “Supergirl” and “Nashville,” Benanti will show her consummate performance style in this cabaret show.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 22

Designated Drawing

6 p.m. at Mandeville Beer Garden, 428 N. Lemon Ave.

Free admission

Call 954-8688.

Grab a sketchbook, canvas or whatever tools you need to create with a craft brew in the other hand. This event is designed to bring local artists together to make art alongside other imaginative Sarasotans. Everyone is welcome at this public event put on by S/ART/Q, an artist collective founded in early 2008 by local artists Tim Jaeger and Joseph Arnegger.

FST Improv: Comedy Lottery Saturdays

7:30 p.m. at Bowne’s Lab Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

$15

Call 366-9000.

Sick of sitting in a theater and watching action happen without any audience connection? What if you could be part of it? Before this last Comedy Lottery show of the year, 12 lucky audience members will choose an improv game out of a bucket of more than 50 games. The result is a short-form improv show made up of scenes, songs and sketches derived from those 12 chosen games.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 23

HD at the Opera House presents ‘Don Carlo’

1:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$20

Call 328-1300.

The four-act version of Verdi’s classic follows heir to the throne of Spain Don Carlo’s forbidden love for his stepmother. Director Zubin Mehta’s version uses period costumes and huge crucifixs to be as accurate as possible.